Your daily horoscope: December 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may think of yourself as pretty average in most things but in one area at least you are on a whole other level. Your expansive outlook on life, and your determination to enjoy every moment of it, will bring happiness to so many people this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into the area of your chart that governs your place in the world at the weekend and between now and then you must decide just where you would like that place to be. Remember, too, that while your career is important, relationships matter more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have been through some tough times of late but a more positive phase is about to begin, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and start thinking about all the wonderful things you are going to be doing in the new year. You’re allowed to dream!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What is your definition of happiness? You may not want to put a name to what thrills you the most but if you don’t you may start to lose sight of it and could end up moving in a wrong direction. Remind yourself today of what brings you joy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is a waste of time trying to persuade certain individuals to see things from your point of view, because they will disagree with you even if they know you are right. All you can do is be a good example and let them follow your lead – or not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The pace of life has been all go in recent weeks and you could probably do with a rest. You will get one eventually but between now and the weekend you will be rushing here, there and everywhere again. Try not to do more than you have to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s change of signs at the weekend marks the start of a more enjoyable phase, but you don’t have to wait to have some fun. Have you planned what you are doing and who you will be seeing over the festive break? If not, do it now!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A recent dip in your confidence is only a passing phase and it won’t be long before your self-belief comes flooding back. With it will come a desire to challenge certain people, most likely on the work front. Just be careful you don’t turn rivals into enemies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have plenty to say for yourself today and not everyone is going to applaud your opinions. Do you care about that? Of course not. Your Scorpio nature should be immune to what other people think or say about you. Actions count, words do not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to get hold of some quick cash then what occurs today and tomorrow could help you. If something seems like a good deal it probably will be (though there are no guarantees), so follow your instincts and, hopefully, make a bit of money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your sign at the weekend and a new solar year gets under way. Between now and then start making plans for 2020. They don’t have to be huge plans, just the sort that take you in the general direction of where you most want to go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may at times seem as if you are devoid of emotions, but that simply isn’t true – you just prefer to look at situations from a logical angle. A real-life problem will call for a rational solution today, and you will be the one expected to find it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can’t change the world, but you can make a major difference. Your personal efforts over the next few days can and will affect the lives of many people, and those people won’t forget what you did for them – and nor will the cosmic powers that be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com