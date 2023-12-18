Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, your ruler, links with mind planet Mercury on your birthday, so ideas will come thick and fast, but as Mercury is going through its retrograde phase you MUST check facts and figures every step of the way. Wishful thinking alone won’t lead to success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you strive to impress people in positions of power it won’t be long before you are on the way to the top as well. Let employers and senior colleagues know you are prepared to take on new responsibilities, then show them you’ve got what it takes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t hold back today, make sure everyone knows what you think and how you feel. Whether or not they agree with your outlook on life is less important than that they can see you are serious about what you will and will not put up with.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn you need to get to grips with a problem that has been dogging you for quite some time. Partnership issues could be especially challenging over the next few days, so stay cool and look for solutions that everyone can agree on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something that has been bothering you then friends and family members will pick up on it quickly today. They know from past experience that your body language is a bit of a giveaway, and if they can find ways to help you they will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A plan of some sort is not working out too well, so stand back from what you are doing and try to work out where it fits in the wider picture. Should you push on with it or give up on it? Ultimately, only you can make that decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing as the new week begins is that you don’t stick rigidly to one way of doing things. Be flexible and be ready to move in a new direction at a moment’s notice if the situation calls for it – and that may happen very soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are never afraid to admit that you made a mistake and that honesty will give you an edge over rivals who find it hard to accept less than perfection. While others are refusing to face reality you will be retracing your steps and putting things right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It does not matter whether you can prove what you are doing is right, it matters only that you have faith in your aims and give 100 per cent both physically and mentally. You are blessed with what so many of your rivals lack – staying power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s important to give your brain a rest now and again and as you have been doing so much thinking of late it might be an idea to start the week at a slower pace than normal. You don’t have to be the one who always leads the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart may be undermining your confidence a bit but that is not an excuse to give less than you usually do. The cosmic picture will change in your favor very soon, so keep believing and keep striving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you are aware of what is going on in your immediate environment, because if you miss what friends and neighbours are up to you could find yourself playing catch up over the next few days. Take more of an interest in your surroundings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You like to be helpful but the planets warn you must not do other people’s work for them today. There is no reason why your own plans should be put on hold just because friends and colleagues are unable to get their act together.

