Your daily horoscope: December 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have a very special, and very specific, task to perform over the coming 12 months, most likely something to do with your work or career. Keep your eyes and ears open and take note of what your inner voice tells you – it’s your guide to a brighter future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Honesty is the best policy over the next 24 hours, even if by telling the truth you risk hurting a loved one’s feelings. In fact, the planets indicate this is the ideal time to spell out a few home truths to those who might prefer not to listen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to make an effort to get out and about and meet as many new people as you can. Of course, not everyone you encounter will be your idea of fun but you’ll be amazed how many people share your general approach to life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know how to adapt to changing circumstances and you are not afraid to change your opinions if the evidence suggests you got it wrong the first time, so be flexible and demand that those you have dealings with be flexible in their outlook too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point trying to get people to agree with you, because they won’t. Have the courage of your convictions and don’t be afraid to speak up even if it seems you are the only one who thinks a certain way. There are in fact many others.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because you differ profoundly with someone on a mental or emotional level does not mean you cannot get along with them on a daily basis. It may even be the case that by working together you cover all possibilities, making you a very good team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are going to be some really big changes over the next few days, so clear the decks for action. The last thing you want is to be held back by stuff that’s of only minor importance. Raise your sights and take a look at the bigger picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you having fun? If not, don’t worry because over the next few days there will be a lot of disruptions. Why should disruptions be fun? Because they will throw up all sorts of new opportunities to express yourself creatively – and romantically too!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have something to say then make sure you say it loud and clear so everyone can hear. Don’t worry that by speaking your mind you might annoy people in positions of power because that’s exactly what you should be doing. Be a catalyst for change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The way to turn dreams into realities is to believe in yourself and to work slowly but surely towards your goals. You may be the sort of person who likes to do things in one mad rush but self-discipline is your key to a bright new future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you don’t like the way something is being done, at home or at work, then speak up about it. You are not the only one who has misgivings, and once you start the ball rolling you will soon have a like-minded group backing you up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign means that certain goals, while still within reach, will take up a lot more time and energy than you expected. You may be a revolutionary by nature but over the next few days progress will be more of a step-by-step affair.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, try to live up to the image that other people have of you, but why not just be yourself? Remember, you were not made to be perfect, you were made to be you, with all the faults and failings that go with it!

