IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Over the coming year you will begin to see connections where before you saw only confusion, and that’s a very good thing. Life is not a meaningless procession of random events, it’s a cosmic play staged for your enjoyment and enlightenment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful what you say over the next 48 hours because if you let slip information that should have been kept to yourself it could do both your personal and professional reputations a great deal of harm. You don’t have to tell the world what you know Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your money situation will need looking at this weekend – and then you will have to make changes. It’s not like you to throw cash around as if it grows on trees but that seems to be what you’ve been doing of late. Try saving instead of spending.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because this weekend’s full moon takes place in your sign you may get a bit emotional at times, but that’s no bad thing. It’s never a good idea to keep your feelings under wraps, especially when they have been building up for so long.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is important that you stay in control of yourself and not do anything rash. You can be sure that your rivals are waiting for you to do something wrong and the moment you do they will be on your case. Don’t give them the opening they seek.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lack for advice this weekend – everyone and their dog seems to have an opinion about what you should be doing – but you are under no obligation to follow any of it. Do what feels right for you, even if the entire world disagrees.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to do something about your work-home balance and you need to do it right now. It could well be the case that some of the people you love are feeling neglected, so cut back on your commitments and have a fun-filled family weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes you can’t help but be outspoken and what you say this weekend will be controversial. But that’s okay – in fact it’s good. Too many times of late you have pulled your verbal punches so as not to offend people. Speak loud and speak proud!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because you are having second thoughts about a financial arrangement does not mean you can just end it and walk away. You have made a commitment and it is a point of principle, and honour, that you stick to your side of the bargain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This weekend’s full moon will encourage you to cut ties with people who are no longer good for you, and you must be ruthless about it. You have given them plenty of second chances in recent weeks and would be a fool to offer any more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been the sort to succumb to raging emotions and you are not about to start now. Tell anyone who breaks down in a flood of tears this weekend to get their act together and stop being such a diva. Someone needs to stay strong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs this weekend may necessitate a rethink of your plans but in the long-term any changes you make now will work out for the best. You won’t have to tear everything up and start again though – a few adjustments should be all that is needed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to spend the larger part of the weekend helping loved ones cope with their numerous emotional issues. If you want to help them improve their outlook on life then your own outlook needs to be positive as well, so find ways to have fun.

