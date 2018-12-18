Your daily horoscope: December 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get your head round the fact that if you are going to make something of your life you must learn from other people. Pick a role model whose successes inspire you and aim to be even better than they are this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is a good time for thinking but not such a good time for doing. Whatever ideas come into your mind over the next 24 hours you will probably have second thoughts about them later in the week, so don’t commit yourself just yet.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be looking for excuses not to start something that’s got to be done but the planets indicate you have no choice in the matter: You made a promise and now you must keep it. Next time don’t be so eager to help other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most likely you will say something shocking today, just to see the look on other people’s faces. Yes, of course, it’s a lot of fun but it could also be dangerous if the wrong people get to hear about it. Be ready for a backlash.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t need to listen to other people’s advice – you need to listen to your instincts. It may be that what others have to tell you today has some validity but what really matters is what you know in your heart to be true. Trust yourself Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because a so-called expert points you in a certain direction does not mean it is the direction you have to travel. You possess both a mind of your own and the gift of free will. Put the two together and see where they take you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may disagree with what a friend has to tell you today but according to the planets they know what they are talking about, so don’t dismiss their concerns out of hand. If you act on what they say it could save you a lot of money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may disagree strongly with what a friend or family member does today but don’t make a big deal of it. Chances are they are acting this way because they want to draw attention to themselves. You are under no obligation to play their silly games.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Social activities should be a lot of fun over the next two or three days but watch your cash-flow situation because you could easily go too far and spend more than you can afford. Just because you feel rich does not mean you are rich!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A friend will tell you something about yourself today and chances are you won’t like it, because it’s true. It’s one thing to believe in yourself and be super confident but it doesn’t hurt to get some outside assistance too. Learn from what they say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you wish for today because there is every chance you will get it, and every chance you won’t want it once it is in your possession. You’re no stranger to responsibility, but some responsibilities are simply not worth having.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be asked to give up something you treasure over the next two or three days and you are advised to at least think about it. Obviously, there is some sort of trade to be made and maybe what you receive will be better than what you give.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Avoid going to extremes today, not just in what you do but in what you say as well. If your words upset someone at work they may hold a grudge against you that causes all sorts of problems. Say nice things only, even if you don’t really mean them.

