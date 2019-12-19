Your daily horoscope: December 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mars and Saturn combine on your birthday you can expect to be challenged in the months ahead, but be in no doubt that you have what it takes to meet those challenges and turn them into triumphs. The universe believes in you, so believe in yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get past the idea that employers and other important people are going to be difficult to approach. On the contrary, if you are open and honest about what it is you want there is every chance they will give it to you – so speak up!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are going through a bit of a lucky phase at the moment and it should get even better when the sun moves in your favour at the weekend. Today though you need to improve a relationship that has become a bit cold. Add a dash of passion!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in the work area of your chart is putting you to the test and you may wonder if you have the stamina and the staying power to get through this challenging phase. But you do, so apply yourself and do what has to be done with style.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in Scorpio adds to the passionate side of your nature, but as Mars is linked to Saturn, planet of restriction, today you cannot allow your feelings to run ahead of you. Think before you act, and only act if the outcome will be positive for everyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some say ignorance is bliss, but you are not the sort to turn a blind eye to what is going on for the sake of an easy life. Both at home and at work you will need to face facts, and then make what could be an unpopular decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be honest about what it is you believe and what it is you expect of other people. Yours is a sign that is governed more by mind than emotion, and what you think over the next 24 hours will be more important than what you feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to strike a balance between what you want and what family members want. A little bit of give and take will go a long way toward making sure that everyone is satisfied and that everyone gets what they need. There is plenty to go around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if a rival has got one over on you but is their “victory” such a big deal? If getting a small advantage makes them feel good then let them have it – you have bigger fish to fry, so don’t bring yourself down to their level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to do something you don’t enjoy today, but you know if you don’t act now then what you are forced to do later on will be ten times less agreeable. You cannot afford to put other people’s feelings first, not when there is money at stake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you act as if nothing could possibly go wrong today then nothing will. By putting on a confident front those around you will feel more confident too, creating a ripple effect of good feelings, which in turn will bring great results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to believe that all things are possible and you need to believe that you alone, a mere individual, can make a big difference. On the work front, especially, your words and actions carry a lot more weight than you seem to be aware of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be and should be a special time for you, and will be more special still if you spend as much of that time as you can with friends and colleagues who are on the same mental and emotional wavelength. Be positive in all you say and do.

