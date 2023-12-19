Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The targets you set yourself for the coming year must be so far beyond what you have achieved already that even you start to doubt you can reach them. You won’t know what you can do until you try, so strive to fly higher than ever before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not like you to coast along with your brain in neutral but your head does seem to be someplace else at the moment. Make a conscious effort to focus on issues that are of some importance and leave the insignificant stuff to lesser minds.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make an effort to reflect on your options over the next 24 hours and then make a final decision about where to invest your time and energy. Opportunities to improve your professional standing will be coming your way very soon, so be ready for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people love making a drama out of a crisis, but you are not some people so don’t get caught up in the raw emotions that are swirling about all over the place at the moment. Stay calm and strive to see the facts behind the frenzy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With Mars moving through the work area of your chart you don’t lack for energy, but are you making the best possible use of it? Stop rushing here, there and everywhere and look at your options in a little more depth over the next 24 hours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to lack confidence and you are not about to go weak at the knees just because you have been handed a challenge that will test you to the limit. On the contrary, you intend to show the world what you are made of.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because a task is tedious and time-consuming does not mean it is unimportant and you must go all out today to make the best possible job of what you have been entrusted to do. Your reputation for reliability is about to soar even higher.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get your act together and get down to the kind of serious work that even your rivals and enemies will praise you for. Most of all though you need to bear in mind at all times that principle will always be more important than profit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are about to get the chance to join with like-minded people and take part in something that not only makes you feel good about yourself but helps make the world a better place as well. Opportunities like this come rarely, so make the most of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Good things come to those who wait, so be patient and don’t try to force an issue that will work itself out in the right way and at the right time. It won’t be easy for you to curb your enthusiasm but it will be profitable in the long-term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you should have finished by now then what occurs before the end of the week will help get it done. Then and only then will you be in a position to move on to the kind of ambitions that truly inspire you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that you need to get your act together before the sun changes signs on the 22nd. If you clear the decks today there will be fewer hold-ups later on when speed of action is not an option but a must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get over the idea that you must make plans that are both detailed and wide-ranging. In fact you need to get over the idea that you need to make plans at all. Take life as it comes and trust that the universe will guide you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com