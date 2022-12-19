Sagittarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Generally speaking, you know who to trust and who to avoid but there may be times over the year ahead when you get them mixed up a bit. Nothing bad will come of it so long as you make sure you ALWAYS have the final say.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no need to rush things and anyone who tries to get you moving faster must be resisted. Quality work will count for more than quantity work this week, so keep your standards high even if it takes a while to get a project finished.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is too short to waste time worrying about who is out to get you. The message of the stars as the week begins is that you must approach each and every person in your life, loved ones and strangers alike, as if they are your very best friend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A colleague may try to take advantage of you today but even if they succeed it won’t cost you much in terms of time or money, so don’t make a big deal of it. You can afford to give a little bit away now – but only a little!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Think before you speak today and if the words you are inclined to use are hurtful then maybe don’t say them at all. You don’t have to speak up – in fact this could be one of those occasions when the less you say the more others agree with you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is a danger that you will go over the top in some way over the next few days and if you do the consequences probably won’t be to your liking. You have nothing to prove, to others or to yourself, so keep a low profile for a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to believe that you have missed out on something good but what occurs over the next 24 hours will make you glad you had no part to play in certain people’s fun and games. The long-term costs of their actions could be more than they expected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you encounter stiff opposition to what you are intending to do then just ignore it. No one, be they friend or foe, has the power to prevent you from following your chosen course, so get on with it and prove your many doubters wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your social life is good and about to get even better but you need to keep sight of the fact that you have responsibilities to take care of. Get your work done as early as possible every day this week and then have fun in the evenings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your powers of persuasion are high at the moment but be careful how you use them. It may be amusing getting others to do things for you that they would not do for anyone else but they won’t be happy if they end up looking silly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are sure to get excited about what’s going on in your world today, and you have every right to believe that the good times have finally arrived, but don’t get carried away. Show some empathy too – not everyone can be a winner like you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to dwell on minor problems over the next 24 hours. The more skull space you give them the more they will grow, in your head at least, into threats of major importance. They are phantoms of the mind, nothing less and nothing more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Before you go pointing the finger at those who have clearly made some serious mistakes try looking in the mirror and recognizing that you are far from blameless. Make sure you know your own failings inside out before accusing others of stupidity.

