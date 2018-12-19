Your daily horoscope: December 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You always seem to be looking ahead, planning for what you are going to do next week, next month and next year. The universe invites you to drop that approach and live in the moment instead. Experience joy today, don’t postpone it until tomorrow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind may be sharp and clear but that is no guarantee you will reach the right conclusions about an issue that has been bothering you. A lot depends on whether the facts and figures you are working with can be trusted. Check them carefully.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can, if you wish, rush through a task quickly to get it out of the way but the planets warn if you do you may have to come back to it later and do it all over again. Take your time and get it right the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means plan ahead but don’t look so far ahead that you lose sight of what you should be doing right now. Yes, tomorrow is important, but what happens today is the foundation on which everything that is to come must be built.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be having doubts about something that only a short time ago you thought was a fantastic idea, but you must not – repeat, not – give up on it yet. Come the end of the week it will be a fantastic idea all over again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you are desperate to make an impression you will do just about anything to get those around you to sit up and take notice. That’s fine, but make sure you stay on the right side of the law, or the impression you make won’t be a good one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone asks you to get more personally involved with a cause that is close to your heart by all means agree to do so. But make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for. It could turn out to be a full-time commitment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you believed you could trust has been keeping things from you and you can no longer deny that fact. Don’t get too angry with them though because they may have done you a favor. You will certainly be more careful in future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find it hard to communicate with a friend or loved one today it simply means this is not a good time to discuss serious subjects. Stick to light-hearted exchanges over the next 24 hours – the kind of stuff you can laugh at together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone in a position of authority says something that seems to cast doubts on your expertise you must confront them about it. You cannot allow your reputation to be called into question, not when there is still so much at stake.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be in one of your more sociable moods at the moment but in a way that’s good because it will give you the time and space you need to think about your next move and how you are going to make your dreams come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Let friends and family members know what it is you intend to do today so there can be no misunderstandings. If you keep your plans to yourself and then get it wrong you will invite all sorts of criticism, most of it well deserved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The important thing now is that you know your own mind and have no fear in moving in whatever direction it points you. Don’t listen to the doubters and cynics – the more opposition you get the more likely it is you are on the right track.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com