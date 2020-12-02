Your daily horoscope: December 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are so many things you can achieve over the coming year but the message of your birthday chart is that you don’t need to do anything. To get the best out of life, forget about making plans and take each day as it comes. Live in the moment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be too aloof when dealing with people you would rather not have anything to do with. The fact is you need to work together, if only for a while, so put your personal feelings aside and do what needs to be done, for both your sakes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you stick to your principles today it could cost you money, but since when have dollars and cents ranked higher in your estimation than doing the right thing? Whatever it might cost you financially you will more than make up for it morally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone in a position of authority may give you a hard time today but the planets indicate if you stay calm and keep your standards high, as always, there will be precious little they can do to harm you. Even your enemies will admire your work ethic.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have heard so many times before that the only thing to fear is fear itself, but you don’t seem to be taking it to heart. Stop worrying what the consequences of your actions might be and do what feels right to you personally here and now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn if you go to extremes over the next 24 hours you could provoke the kind of reaction that puts everything at risk. Keep your Leo propensity for exaggeration in check and let others see that logic means more to you than emotion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not get along with certain individuals today but don’t make things worse by provoking them. It may be easy to poke fun at their silly ways but if you hurt their feelings they could harbor a grievance that one day comes back at you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not feel on top of the world at the moment but don’t let yourself fall so far down emotionally that it will take a superhuman effort to pull yourself up again. There are still plenty of things going on that can make you smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you are planning is going to cost quite a bit of money but don’t dwell on that fact or it could divert you from making the best possible job of it. Just do what has to be done and do it to the very best of your ability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be tempting to tell certain people exactly what you think of them today but is that really such a good idea? It’s good to speak from the heart, of course, but sometimes you can be a bit too blunt in your choice of words!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence may go south for a while over the next few days but it’s nothing to worry about. If you don’t feel up to facing the world at the moment just hunker down some place quiet and let the power of silence heal your emotional wounds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are strongly advised not to commit yourself to anything of a business or financial nature today. You may think you know what the dangers and pitfalls are but almost certainly there will be things you have overlooked. Be cautious, especially with your own money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not mean to give offence with the things you have to say but you need to be aware that you can sometimes sound a bit harsh and uncaring. You do, of course, care immensely, especially for those you love, but words don’t always tell the true story.

