Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will come up smelling of roses this year no matter how many messy situations you get involved with. Don’t be afraid to get down and dirty when the situation calls for it – it’s so much more fun when you refuse to play safe.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and colleagues will be singing your praises today, not least because you clearly have no intention of letting them face a challenging situation all on their own. With your strength and stamina behind them there is no reason why they should panic.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let others know you have no intention of allowing them to waste your time and energy on the kind of trivial matters that mean nothing to you. On the work front, especially, there will be no end of serious issues to deal with over the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Find ways to expand your horizons over the next 24 hours, either by travelling to somewhere exciting or by feeding your interest in subjects that give you a better understanding of the world at large. Above all, give yourself permission to dream.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t bother trying to disguise your intentions today because others will see through your game with ease. Let friends, family members and work colleagues know what it is you are trying to do and then get on and do it whether they support you or not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The cracks in a partnership have been growing wider of late and the bad news is they may now be too big to paper over. If that’s the case then there is no point trying to keep things together – a clean break is best for both of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The good fortune you are currently enjoying is not down to luck and anyone who says it is must be told to mind their own business. Don’t let anyone burst your bubble over the next 24 hours. Only interact with people who share your present upbeat outlook on life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Others may be willing to work all hours for little pay and no praise but you are not. If you feel that your talents are being taken for granted, and taken advantage of, now is the time to start looking around for something better. You’ll find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens today will test your commitment to something you signed up to earlier in the year. If there is an easy way to back out then do so, but if that’s likely to stir up trouble then you may have no choice but to see it through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No doubt you are creaking under the weight of so many duties and chores at the moment but that’s because you have not been tough enough when dealing with other people’s demands. You need to relearn the valuable art of saying “no”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t sit there wondering why something has gone wrong, get up and do something about it. The planets indicate that almost any action taken over the next 24 hours will have positive results, so get your act together and make things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have the happy feeling that no matter how far you push your luck today you will most likely get away with it. So what are you waiting for? There is no need to be cautious now, not when the universe is very much on your side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

At some point today you are going to have to make a conscious effort to control your emotions – because if you let them rip the fallout could be damaging for everyone. Are other people’s stupidities worth getting angry about? Of course not.

