HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be independent by nature but your birthday chart urges you to rely more on other people over the coming year. What you accomplish as part of a team will be worth far more than what you can accomplish on your own. That’s called a “no-brainer”.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only thing that should matter to you this weekend is the truth and you must not let those who want to hide or disguise what is going on to trade in half-truths and lies. Your opinions may not be popular but the fact is they are right!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What occurs next will test your faith in an idea or belief you thought was set in stone. As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you don’t change your viewpoint often but when you do you tend to go all the way and that’s where you are heading now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means take a risk or two this weekend but don’t be surprised if one of those risks goes badly wrong. Even if your efforts pay off nine times out of 10 that one small failure could cost you as much as all your successes put together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have spent more than enough time thinking and planning – now you must get your act together and get busy on turning your big ideas into even bigger realities. This is no time for half-hearted efforts – go all out to change your world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence is so sky-high at the moment that you won’t hesitate for even a moment before trying something new and exciting this weekend. Others may say you are mad, and maybe even bad, but you intend to live life to the full.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Pressure brings out the best in you and whatever challenges come your way over the next 48 hours you will handle them with ease. A more creative phase in on the horizon and you can make it arrive quicker by being consciously dynamic every single moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be of two minds about what you have been working on in recent weeks but if you keep at it over the next few days your doubts will disappear and you will realize it is precisely what the universe wants you to do. So do it well!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A creative project of some kind has been taking up a lot more time than you expected but that is not a good enough reason to abandon it. You are now at least 50 per cent of the way to your goal, so you might as well keep going.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With the sun and Mars moving through your sign your belief in your own capabilities is on a serious high but if you are smart you will go along with other people’s plans, at least for the next 48 hours. Don’t try to do it all on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry about what the neighbours or even loved ones may think about what you are up to – trust your instincts and get on with it no matter how loud the opposition may get this weekend. It’s your life, so live it as you see fit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow yourself to get dragged into a dispute between friends or colleagues this weekend. You may think you can act as the voice of reason but the planets warn that others are in no mood for compromise, so keep a healthy distance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This promises to be a dynamic and productive weekend, especially on the work front where you won’t give an inch when dealing with critics and rivals. You know what you want and there is not the slightest doubt that you will find a way to get it!

