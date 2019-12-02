Your daily horoscope: December 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not want to be in the spotlight but it’s quite likely that you will be over the coming year, and for good reasons. The fact is a lot of people look at you as some sort of role model, so be the best you can be at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Enjoy yourself while you can, because you never know what tomorrow might bring. That, in a nutshell, is the message of the stars for you today Aries and, yes, it’s a cosmic invitation to go out and have a good time. But get some work done too!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you expect good things to happen over the next few days they surely will. As Jupiter, planet of plenty, moves into one of the better areas of your chart today you can be sure that Lady Luck is smiling on you. Don’t forget to smile back.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you think of as a rival may surprise you today by doing something that helps you out, and without even being asked. Proof, if proof were needed, that most people are actually quite pleasant, no matter how they sometimes act on the outside.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be right to believe that someone you have work or business dealings with has been using questionable methods but keep those suspicions to yourself for the time being. Chances are they will slip up over the next two or three days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may like to think that this is the time to make your big move, and you may be right, but you also need to keep an eye on what other people are doing. Could their actions counteract your own? If so, think again about your timing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone seems determined to drive a wedge between you and a group of people you usually get along with. Don’t let them. Just carry on as you are and ignore them as if they do not exist. It’s only by reacting that you give them power.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You like to win but over the next few days you will have to accept that coming second, or even third, is the most you can hope for. Remember, it’s not about whether you win or lose but how you play the game, and Libra’s middle name is Fairness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been on a profitable run for some time and with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moving into one of the better areas of your chart today that run will continue for some time yet. Don’t forget to spread around a little of what you gain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because you are good at multitasking does not mean you have to do it and the planets suggest you should do just one thing at a time today. The fewer tasks you have on the go the more those tasks will reward you. It’s good business.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

For too long you have feared the worst, but now that Jupiter is moving into your sign, where it will stay for about a year, you can sense that your luck has turned for the better. Put doubts and anxieties behind you and move forward with supreme self-belief.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Ignore other people’s “feelings” and focus only on the facts as the new week begins. Anything of an emotional nature is best avoided for a while, so be logical in everything you do and interact with the world on a common sense level. It’s not difficult.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It might be easy to blame other people for the situation you find yourself in but you know that would not be fair. You are as much to blame as anyone else, so accept responsibility and then take charge. Only one thing needs to change and that’s your choices.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com