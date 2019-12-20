Your daily horoscope: December 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make the next 12 months primarily about having fun. Yes, of course, you will still have duties and responsibilities to perform, but they must not be allowed to hold you back from enjoying life to the full. Be happy yourself and spread happiness to other people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be someone of strong likes and dislikes, but you must not allow that to interfere with professional matters. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world encourages you to be bold – but you don’t have to make enemies.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Venus moves into the career area of your chart today there is a very real chance that you will soon be moving up the ladder of success. Before you take that first step though you need to be aware of, and accept, the responsibilities that success will bring.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are you the kind of Gemini who knows when to stop? Or are you the kind of Gemini who goes on and on and who can never get enough? If it’s the former you will be fine. If it’s the latter you may end up paying a fine!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be a profitable time for you. If you are involved in property or investment matters the next few days may bring some very good news. If you do come into money though don’t turn around and spend it all. Save for a rainy day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus in your opposite sign will boost relationships of all kinds over the next few days, but especially those where romance is involved. If you have not been on quite the right wavelength with a loved one of late, now is the time to kiss and make up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your enthusiasm for life knows no bounds at the moment, which is great, but because your ruling planet Mercury squares up to Neptune, planet of illusion, today you need to be careful what you say. Don’t make claims you cannot back up with facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so aim high in everything you do and expect nothing but the best – and you’ll get it. You have what it takes to reach the top, without making too much of an effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to realize that some things matter and some things do not, and that applies to relationships of a family nature as much as anything else. So a loved one let you down in some way. So what? Forgive and forget and move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be on the move non-stop of late and you have certainly accomplished a great deal. But you cannot keep up such a punishing pace forever, so slow down a bit today and find ways to have fun that don’t take it out of you physically.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A project you started a while back with no idea if it would work now looks like a minor triumph, and you have every reason to be pleased with yourself. Now you must find ways to turn your success into dollars and cents. Make that your next project.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart has made the past few weeks, maybe the past few months, a bit of a challenge. But now the picture is beginning to change and with it your mood will change as well. Starting today, love life again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A good deed you did for someone in the dim and distant past has had repercussions you are completely unaware of, and now the universe is going to reward you. Look out for signs and pointers that you should move in a certain direction – then go there, fast.

