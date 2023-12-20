Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your self-belief will reach new heights over the coming year and if you couple it with the kind of serious aims that can make a difference in the world you will create something great. Not everyone can be special but you certainly can!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your current schedule may be demanding but if you are smart you will keep at it and keep making an effort to get yourself noticed by those further up the chain of command. It won’t be long before you are giving orders rather than taking them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

When the sun moves in your favour at the end of the week it will start to feel as if the world has suddenly become a brighter place, for you at least. Creative and social activities will be under excellent stars, so start making plans and make them big!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A partnership issue that got out of hand in recent weeks will resolve itself to everyone’s satisfaction over the next few days, so stop worrying about it. If others get worked up about trivial things that’s up to them but you don’t have to follow their example.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fact that you lost your temper once or twice in recent weeks may actually be a good thing in that it reminded those around you, at home and at work, that you must not be taken for granted. They will surely think twice before annoying you again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have your work cut out for you between now and the weekend but the more of an effort you make the more you will accomplish and the more people in positions of power will be impressed by your commitment. Hard work never hurt anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun moves into the most positive area of your chart on Friday and already you can feel that the cosmic winds are moving in a more favourable direction. With the universe at your back there will be no limit to what you can accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing today is that you make a conscious effort to rise above petty disputes. Let those you live and work with know that no matter how badly you may have fallen out in recent weeks you don’t harbor a grudge – and mean it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Over the next few days your way with words will open doors that were previously closed and locked to you. Communication won’t always come easy but the sun’s upcoming change of signs will both clarify your thoughts and loosen your tongue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may find it hard to keep cash in your pocket today but if you are going to spend it you might as well enjoy it. You may feel guilty when you realize how much you have splashed out on unnecessary trinkets but worry about that later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun enters your sign on Friday and a brand new solar year gets under way. Are you ready for it? Have you made your plans? Think of it as your personal new year, a time to make resolutions that you have every intention of keeping this time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Like everyone you have secrets that you would prefer not to be made public, so be careful what you say over the next 24 hours because if you drop so much as a hint someone is likely to pick up on it and start asking embarrassing questions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t waste time trying to get other people to see things your way – instead, get them to think for themselves and come up with their own ideas and insights. Also, you don’t have to be everyone’s moral compass – being your own is enough.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com