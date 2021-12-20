Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday means you have the cosmic wind at your back, so set yourself goals that seem well out of reach, then go after them with every fiber of your being. It’s a safe bet you’ll succeed beyond your wildest dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With both the sun and Jupiter, planet of good fortune, on your side today there really is nothing you cannot accomplish if you put your mind to it. Don’t scatter your energies in a dozen directions though, focus on the few things that truly matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your determination to get your own way will impress a few people today but it could also upset a few people, so try to look ahead and work out what the consequences of your actions might be. Don’t try too hard either – let others come to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be a wise move to let other people call the shots as the week begins. If you allow friends and loved ones to lead the way now they will be more inclined to give you room to maneuver later on. It could be a profitable trade-off.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link suggests you could benefit financially from what’s taking place on the work front. Instead of fighting against the far-reaching changes that colleagues and employers are trying to bring in, why not work with them and share in the glory?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because a number of little things have gone wrong recently does not mean you need to change course. On the contrary, the planets indicate you are right where you need to be to make the most of the many new opportunities now coming your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be a few disruptions as the new week begins but don’t make an issue of them. The changes that take place will almost certainly benefit you, both at home and at work, so stay frosty and get ready to act when the moment arrives.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t force yourself to be serious about what’s going on in your world if it strikes you as a bit of a joke. Not everyone shares your sense of humor, of course, but you won’t lack for company today when it comes to having a laugh.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be in a position to impose your will on people but that does not mean you have to do so. Your goal today, and for the rest of the week, is to find creative ways to persuade others to see and do things your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will breeze through whatever challenges the universe throws at you between now and the turn of the year. You already have might on your side but now the planets indicate you are very much in the right as well. How can you possibly lose?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make it your mission to shake things up, especially on the work front where some of your colleagues have become a bit too predictable of late. As the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow you are well placed to make the kind of changes that matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s link to Jupiter in your sign means you will get along with just about everyone today. You may not entirely agree with the opinions and actions of some of your friends and colleagues but you won’t find it hard to live with your differences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go out of your way to impress employers and other important people today they will go out of their way to reward you. Don’t worry about being a bit pushy because that’s the kind of attitude they like. Get yourself noticed for a change.

