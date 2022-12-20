Sagittarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can look forward to a great deal of success, both personal and professional, over the coming year. So long as your plans are practical there is no doubt at all you will be moving up in the world. There are no limits, at least not for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something you hesitated to do because you did not think the time was right then get stuck into it now. As Jupiter moves into your sign there will be a definite luck factor working in your life over the next few months – don’t waste it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have been deceiving yourself about something of a personal nature you won’t be able to keep that deception going much longer. It’s okay to be open about your failings, in fact it’s essential. It shows you are human like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will feel as if a great burden has been lifted from your shoulders over the next 24 hours. Most likely it’s an emotional burden of some sort but the relief will be physical too. You can actually feel the energy surging through you again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Forget about the past, it is over and done with. Your one aim now must be to gaze into your crystal ball to see what is likely to happen, especially on the work front, over the next few months. By all means permit yourself a little wishful thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to labour alone at a project that has hit a bump in the road. There are plenty of people around you, at home and at work, who will gladly assist you, but you have got to let them know you need help. They can’t read minds!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Start thinking about ways you can improve not only your day-to-day cash-flow situation but also your long-term financial security. Times may be tough but these are precisely the times when bargains can be found that others have somehow managed to overlook.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Believe what you want to believe and laugh at those who say you should sign up to the same safety-first groupthink that limits their understanding of the world. It’s adventurous people like you who discover new ways of looking at reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If, as seems likely, you have not been pulling your weight on the work front of late don’t worry about it. As Jupiter changes signs today it’s unlikely that employers and colleagues will care – in fact they probably admire your laidback attitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have fallen out with a friend or loved one then now is the time to kiss and make up. Be the first to say “sorry” even if you honestly believe you were not to blame. It doesn’t take much effort and the results could be delightful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Lighten up a bit today and stop worrying about things that most likely will never happen. On the home front, especially, you need to let go of the belief that it is up to you to keep everyone safe and happy. Your needs are important too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something that only a while ago seemed so difficult will be the easiest thing in the world for you to master now. That’s because your attitude has shifted. Where before you saw obstacles now you see opportunities. Sniff the air – that’s success you can smell.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, leaves your sign today but that’s not a bad thing. Whatever plans you’ve dreamed up in recent months you can now get on with turning them into realities. You’ll find both the energy and the money to make them happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com