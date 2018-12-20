Your daily horoscope: December 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be of a mind to do something outrageous this year – such is the influence of Uranus on your birthday – but other influences warn you must not allow yourself to get carried away. Work out how far you can go without turning the world against you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be in one of your hypergenerous moods – you will do anything for anyone with no questions asked. Just be careful you don’t end up doing everything for other people and nothing for yourself. You deserve the good things in life too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to get too excited about a financial opportunity of some kind because the planets warn what you gain today you could just as easily lose tomorrow. Be a bit suspicious and act on the assumption that someone may be trying to trick you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will strike sparks with someone you meet on your travels today, which is nice, but don’t take your budding relationship too seriously. The planets warn this is one of those affairs that is best kept on a light-hearted level. Don’t get too attached.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of the things you have to do today will be tiresome but if you tackle them the right way they should not be too much of a chore. Attitude is everything and even the most boring of tasks can become fun, with a little bit of imagination.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t make too many plans today because the sun’s change of signs tomorrow will bring new responsibilities and Saturday’s full moon will bring into play emotions you did not know you possessed. Don’t try to bury your feelings – they are part of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

While squabbles of one kind or another are likely you don’t have to let them get to you. In fact you don’t even have to take part. If the atmosphere, at home or at work, starts getting a bit frosty just get up and leave. Who can stop you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Social activities will be a lot of fun over the next 24 hours but as changes planets Uranus is moving retrograde through the relationship area of your chart you are advised not to take anything too seriously, least of all yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a real possibility that you will lose your cool over the kind of issue that 99 times out of 100 would not worry you in the slightest. It seems you’ve had some negative feelings building up for quite a while. Time to set them free!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s sun-Uranus link could make you a little too domineering for some people’s tastes and as the sun is about to move out of your sign you would be wise to tone down your act a bit. But only a bit – most people love you just as you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you can’t get what you want today, don’t push it. As the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow it won’t be long before you are calling the shots and bending the universe to your Capricorn will. Today, rest, relax and let life come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more enthusiastic you are about a project the more likely it is to go well. And as friendships are under excellent stars if you join forces with like-minded people you can create something together that lasts forever – well, until next Tuesday at least.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It might be easy to lose patience with people whose understanding and skills are not on your level but it will pay you to make allowances. They may not be able to help you in one direction but they have other talents you can make use of.

