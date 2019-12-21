Your daily horoscope: December 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As you were born on the cusp of two signs you sometimes feel as if there are two very different voices in your head telling you what to do. You do, however, possess a third voice, one that knows all the answers. Listen only to that voice this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Push yourself a little bit harder this weekend. Do things that are different. The sun’s move into the area of your chart that influences your standing in the world will bring opportunities to impress, and you won’t do that by working on the same things as before.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been focusing too much on money of late and not enough on issues of a more important nature. Give yourself a refresh by going some place that relaxes you both in mind and body, then return to the fray ready to give of your best again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make the most of the sun’s final few hours in the partnership area of your chart to heal rifts with people who are important to you. You may not have been on the best of terms of late but you can turn the clock back and be friends again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone provokes you over the next 48 hours you have every right to hit back, but before you do make sure there isn’t a better way to let them see you are not amused by their behaviour. Try ignoring them for a while. They’ll get the message.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve had a lot of fun and indulged a few fantasies in recent few weeks, but when the sun moves into the work area of your chart tomorrow reality will come calling. The word “careful” needs to replace the word “carefree” in your vocabulary.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don't make too many plans for the next 48 hours because you need to be free to move at a moment’s notice. Take life as it comes, follow your instincts, and trust that everything will work out for the best. Somehow it always does.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on a problem that has no obvious solution but don’t be hasty. There will be a lot of changes in your world over the next few days, so wait and see how things develop. Someone else may solve your problem for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A concentrated burst of Mars energy will help you to smash your way through whatever restrictions have been holding you back. If others are reluctant to follow your lead, don’t worry. You do some of your best work on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to be so suspicious of other people. Yes, of course, there are certain individuals you know you cannot trust, but hasn’t that always been the case? Today is the last full day of the sun in your sign, so open up and accept life as it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Use the next 24 hours to make plans for the next four weeks. The sun’s move into your sign tomorrow will give both your ego and your energy a much-needed boost, and before you know it you will be flying again, and a lot higher than your rivals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A creative project of some kind needs to be wrapped up quickly because your focus is about to change. As the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart this weekend you need to be as free of worldly cares as it is possible to get.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you focus on a long-term project over the next 48 hours it should work out very well indeed – which might surprise you seeing as you had almost given up hope on it. The more you work with other people the more success you will enjoy.

