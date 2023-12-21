Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t expect the year ahead to be more of the same as the previous year because your birthday chart indicates there are some major surprises on the horizon. What seems like an unsettling event at work could turn out to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your choices seem to be limited at the moment but that’s okay. It may, in fact, be a good thing in that it stops you from wasting time and energy on matters that, while interesting, are of only minor significance in the wider scheme of things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make sure the people you love most in the world are aware of how much you appreciate their efforts. Venus in the partnership area of your chart will make it easy for even the most tongue-tied Taurus to find just the right words of affection.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days are going to be some of the most hectic of the year, especially if you have fallen behind in your work and need to catch up quickly. It’s not just about speed though – the quality of your work is what will bring the most praise.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Strive to see the bright side in each and every situation you encounter today, even if some of the people you have to deal with are glum in the extreme. Remember, it’s your attitude, not theirs, that determines what sort of day you are going to have.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to snap at someone who does not think or act as fast as you. That’s probably just about everyone, so make allowances and look for ways to bring a smile to the faces of those who seem to have forgotten how to have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yours is one of those signs that knows how to adapt to changing circumstances and that talent will come in handy today when the earth begins to shift beneath your feet. You’re not afraid to move with the times, which gives you a huge advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a good cosmic reason why you don’t feel comfortable around certain people, so listen to what your instincts are telling you and keep some distance between you today. You may be sociable by nature but you don’t have to be friends with everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Aim high, move fast and expect to reach whatever goal you are currently going for much sooner than anyone expected. You have all the skills you need to make a success of what you are doing, so go for it with 100 per cent conviction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to get emotional about other people’s woes but a friend’s tale of doom and disaster will touch you deeply today. After you’ve shed a tear or two, dry your eyes and find practical ways to assist them – because that’s what you are good at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have an endless supply of good ideas but how many of them are likely to move from the planning stage to the doing stage? Your task now is to identify those two or three ideas that have the potential to make you rich and famous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to take criticism personally today, especially if it comes from people you look up to on the work front or in the world at large. They truly want what is best for you and do not want to see you make the same mistakes that they made.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

People who thought you were so laidback as to be almost comatose will be stunned by how quickly and confidently you act today. Whatever it is that has roused you to this level of effort you can and you must keep it going – forever if possible!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com