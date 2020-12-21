Your daily horoscope: December 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Saturn union on your birthday means the world will be watching what you do over the coming 12 months. For some reason the universe has chosen you to be its messenger and it’s by actions, not words, that you will make a difference to so many people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to make some far-reaching decisions concerning your career this week. Do you carry on along the same path you have been taking? Or do you go off in a completely new direction? Quieten your mind and listen to what your inner voice tells you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s time to start looking for ways to escape the restrictions you have been working under. With the sun moving into the most adventurous area of your chart today those ways won’t be hard to find, but you must be selective. Choose the way that’s both safe and fun.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to have a thousand and one choices at the moment and it’s getting more than a little confusing. You may be one of life’s natural multi-taskers but you like certainty too, so decide what you want to do most then do it 100 per cent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take it slowly as the new week begins. You don’t have to run when you could just as easily walk, and you don’t have to do things for other people that they can quite easily do for themselves. Go easy on your own body and mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be in two minds which route to take over the next few weeks but if you are prepared to listen to advice from friends and family members they’ll soon put you in the picture. Sometimes other people can see you better than you see yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today means that fortune is about to smile on you in a big way. All you have to do is smile back and be open to any and all opportunities that come in your direction. Rule nothing out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if a friend or loved one is giving you the cold shoulder but more likely they have some serious issues to deal with and need to be alone with their thoughts. Give them the space they need today and they’ll thank you for it later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you are on the move and meeting people over the next few days the happier you will be. You’ll be more productive too as the more you discuss the issues of the day the more ideas you will come up with. Communication is an absolute must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This might be a good time to take a long, hard look at your money situation. You know why you have to make changes but you’re not so sure about the how and the when and the where. What happens next will point you in the right direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into your sign today marks the start of a new phase, one in which the lessons of the past must be used to overcome the challenges of the future. You cannot undo what has already been done, but you can do it again in better ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although the sun’s change of signs today will put you in a thoughtful mood, other influences urge you to do something daring. Just remember that actions always have consequences and that if you go too far in one direction the universe will balance things out again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A problem you have been mentally wrestling with for weeks, maybe even years, can now be resolved, but not by brain power. Slow your mind right down today so your thoughts don’t get in the way of what the cosmos is trying to tell you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com