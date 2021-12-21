Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are a lot of strange ideas floating around out there in the world at large, but just because they are strange does not mean they are wrong. Expand your outlook this year and notice how things that seem unconnected actually form part of a bigger picture.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will come face-to-face with the kind of situation you usually go out of your way to avoid today and you will have no choice but to tackle it head-on. It won’t be long before you realize there was never anything to fear, at least not for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to change your life for the better you will soon get the chance. As the sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today you will have no qualms about throwing out the old and bringing in the new. The future starts now!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep telling yourself that no matter how tough certain issues may be to deal with life WILL get better between now and the end of the year. It might get better a whole lot quicker if you stop worrying about your money situation. The universe will provide.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign it’s possible you will find yourself on the receiving end of other people’s negative attitudes. There is nothing much you can do about it except promise yourself that you won’t be changing course, not for anyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The well-being area of your chart is now under the spotlight and the No. 1 cosmic message for the next few weeks is you must be kind to yourself. Find ways to make your busy schedule a bit less exacting. You’re allowed to have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others doubt your abilities the more you will go out of your way to show you have what it takes, and with the Sun moving into the most dynamic area of your chart today you will surprise a few people. You may surprise yourself too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to recognize that certain situations can no longer revert back to what they were before and that you need to get used to a new reality. Why should that be a problem when it’s obvious the new reality is going to work in your favour?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Speak your mind today and let everyone know your thoughts and feelings about what’s going on in the world. With both the Sun and Mercury moving through the communications area of your chart you will have no trouble getting your message across.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may believe you are an unstoppable force but the planets warn you are about to collide with an immovable object – and the results won’t be pretty! You don’t have to get your own way each and every time Sag, so try giving a little ground.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The whole world could be against you now and it would not worry you in the slightest. As the sun joins Pluto, Venus and Mercury in your sign today you genuinely believe you cannot fail, and for once you may be right. It’s your turn to shine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may upset you to think that people you believed you could count on are keeping things from you but don’t let them see you’re annoyed. Carry on as if nothing unusual is happening but keep your eyes and ears open. You’ll soon find out what’s going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you have what it takes to turn a good idea into a living reality? Of course you do! But it is more likely to happen if you get other people involved in what you are doing. They’ve got some good ideas too, ideas that can help you immensely.

