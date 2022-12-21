Sagittarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a point of widening your horizons over the coming year and don’t be surprised if some of the new things you discover become central features of your life. Life is full of possibilities, some of which you may have never imagined.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As an Aries you don’t lack for ambition but now the sun is moving into the career area of your chart your desire to do well will go through the roof. Remember, the key to success is having a clear vision of what you want to accomplish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think it best to avoid taking risks today but that is actually the opposite of what you must do. Allow the adventurous side of your nature to come to the fore and don’t be afraid to take on challenges that might terrify others.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Talk to friends and family members whose opinions you trust today, especially when seeking advice on financial issues and business decisions. There may be more at stake than you realize, so make sure you are armed with the right facts and figures.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Now that the sun is moving into your opposite sign you must expect to be confronted with situations where you have no choice but to compromise. That’s not a bad thing – in fact it could do you the world of good both personally and professionally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your fellow Fire sign of Sagittarius in recent weeks did wonders for your confidence and now you must take that confidence and do something with it. On the work front, especially, you need to show others you are not just a big talker.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the best times of the year begins for you today as the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart. Creative and artistic matters are under especially good stars, so don’t be afraid to take chances – they WILL pay off for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart today means you may be rather touchy, especially when dealing with people whose ideas and values are at odds with your own. What happened to that Libra desire to live and let live?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Social activities should be a lot of fun between now and the weekend, so don’t sit at home in front of a screen, get out into the world and have a good time. You can be a bit too serious at times but that shouldn’t be a problem now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars today is that you need to be more selective about what you do with your energy and how you spend your time. The sun’s move into the financial area of your chart also warns you need to take better care of your money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new solar cycle begins for you today as the sun moves into your birth sign and if you want to make it a good one you must get busy quickly. You have so many plans and so much potential – so be positive and make great things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a good time to look back over the past few months and identify what you’ve done right and what you’ve done wrong. Don’t be harsh on yourself for your mistakes, because if you learn from them your future successes are sure to be immense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment, so get together with people whose outlook on life reflects your own and do things together that you enjoy. Yes, of course, there are serious things going on in the world but it’s not a crime to laugh.

