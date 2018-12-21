Your daily horoscope: December 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some of the ideas you come up with over the next few months won’t just be good, or great, but verging on genius, and you must – repeat, must – find the courage to do something with them. This is your time and your opportunity. Seize it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

How do you win friends and influence people? You make sure that everything you say and do contains passion and purpose. Whatever it is that motivates you to act just go for it 100 per cent. The world will know your name very soon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know you are right about an issue that so many other people think the opposite about, so have the courage of your convictions and stick with it all the way. The sun’s change of signs today will give you the power to make things happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a little voice in the back of your head tells you that someone is not to be trusted then you must not ignore it. The sun is now moving into the wealth area of your chart, so you cannot afford to take risks where money is concerned.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mercury moves into the relationship area of your chart today you will know without anyone having to tell you why you should work more closely with a certain individual. Make the effort – it will be worth it for both of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Work and wellbeing issues will be of extra importance over the next few days and into the new year. Don’t push yourself harder than you need to and don’t cut corners where your health is concerned. Know your limits and stay within them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the most dynamic times of the year begins for you today as the sun moves into your fellow earth sign of Capricorn. Forget about what may have gone wrong in the past – the only thing that matters now is what will go right in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic sector of your chart will help you get to grips with a family issue that has been causing grief, both for yourself and for other people. The whole thing may be petty in the extreme but it needs to be dealt with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you get the chance to be on the move today you should take it, because it is while out and about and interacting with people that opportunities will come your way. Anything to do with communication is under excellent influences, so speak up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to be friendly towards everyone you meet today, even people who are rarely friendly towards you. If you make an effort to talk to them and sympathize with their problems they may actually start doing things for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and a new solar year gets underway. Don’t wait until New Year’s Day to make your resolutions, make them now while the cosmic powers are on your side. What is your dream? Make it a reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will pay you to cultivate an air of mystery about yourself today and over the weekend. The less others know about what you are up to the more interested they will be in what you are doing and the easier it will be to get their support.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of your dreams and wishes may seem a bit abstract but that’s okay. Be as fanciful as you like – think of a dozen impossible new things to do each and every day. Your mind is a more powerful creative force than you imagine.

