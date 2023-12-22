Open this photo in gallery: Capricorn.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to chase after your dreams but you need to be aware that not all those dreams will be good for you. Target only those objectives that you know in your heart the universe wants you to pursue.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s change of signs today will encourage you to be more ambitious and also make you more visible to people in positions of power, so it is of the utmost importance that you show your best side. Don’t give rivals the chance to undermine your efforts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What occurs today and over the weekend will reignite your interest in a subject that used to mean a lot to you but which for some reason has gone off the boil of late. Your searching and wandering could be about to pay off in a very big way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must get serious about leading your best possible life and you must begin now. To start with, junk all those activities, and the people who go with them, that eat up time and energy for no good reason. You know what, and who, they are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Relationships will be a source of joy over the next few weeks and there will be times when you wonder what you have done to deserve so many good people in your life. Most likely they wonder exactly the same sort of thing about you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The whole wide world could disagree with you today and it would not worry you in the slightest. You are so sure that your way of looking at life is the right way that you won’t feel angry with those who disagree with you, just a bit sad.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although a hectic phase is about to begin you have what it takes to meet it head on and make it work for you. As your creative juices begin to stir you will see patterns that other people have missed. Make that work to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A family dispute can and must be resolved before the weekend. Most likely it is of such a minor nature that it should never have arisen in the first place, but the fact is it did and now you must bring it to a quick and happy conclusion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not want to be the peacemaker in some kind of dispute but you know if you don’t get involved it could rumble on for days or even weeks. Use your powers of persuasion to help others see sense but, if that fails, try knocking some heads together!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who tries to play games with you today is going to regret it big time. You are simply not in the mood to tolerate stupid people and their stupid ideas, especially those that have no serious purpose and are unlikely to make you any serious money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t care what other people think, say or do today – you will care only for words and actions that benefit you personally. That might sound selfish but the sun’s move into your sign is a cosmic invitation to put your own needs first, middle and last.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that you need to become more aware of both your physical and mental limits. If you push too far beyond those limits you risk damaging not only yourself but also the people you have been trying to help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Activities involving groups of people who share the same values and aims are under excellent stars, so get out into the world and make a difference. You may think you have enough friends already but you are about to add thousands more to the list!

