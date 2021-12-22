Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be a tendency over the coming year to go looking for conflict, most likely just for the fun of it. For best results, channel your aggressive instincts into positive and creative areas. Sporting and other physical activities will help burn off excess energy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you stay active mentally. It may be tempting to switch off and relax your brain for a bit but if you do you may miss out on an opportunity to move up in the world. A busy mind brings success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be a pain having to spell out simple things to other people but the fact is not everyone is as on the ball as you, so make allowances and make the effort. Friends and relatives will thank you for it and you may benefit too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to strike the right balance between competition and co-operation. The planets warn you may be a bit too eager to take the fight to other people at the moment, which at best will be a waste of time and at worst could cost you professionally.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to get your own back on someone who has been saying less than nice things about you, but is it really worth it? Probably not. Most likely they are hoping you will react and make yourself look bad. Don’t fall for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If certain people want to challenge your authority, at home or at work, that’s fine, but they had better be ready for the backlash! You are not the sort to let others tell you what you should be doing, so make sure they regret it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain people are determined to ignore the truth then there’s not much you can do to help them. You have done your bit by pointing out where they’ve been going wrong, now you have every right to put some distance between you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more other try to make you feel guilty about the fun you’ve been having the more you should go out of your way to rub their noses in it. Just because they enjoy wallowing in doom and gloom does not mean you have to join them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Social events and travel plans are under excellent stars now the sun has moved in your favour, so don’t sit at home watching the telly, get out into the world and have some fun. Your confident attitude will attract new friends, and maybe a new lover!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A friend or colleague may have a completely different outlook on life to you but that need not stop you from working together. Your differences could in fact be a benefit to you both as they help you see situations from every possible angle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now the sun is moving through your sign your confidence will return in leaps and bounds. Only do what feels right to you and don’t let friends and family members have too much influence over how you think and feel. It’s your life after all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself in a minority of one today that’s a very good thing. The last thing you want to be doing now is following the crowd, because that will lead you in directions that can do you no good at all. Be willfully independent, as always.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you did earlier in the year will not only pay dividends between now and the end of the week but will also remind you that causes always have consequences, in this case in a very nice way. The universe never forgets a kindness.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com