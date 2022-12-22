Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Domestic issues will be in the spotlight over the coming year and if you want to maintain a friendly atmosphere on the home front you may have to do things for loved ones that seem silly to you. Don’t worry, it will be more than worth it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to say anything that might be seen by others as hurtful or deliberately obstructive. You may need to get tough with someone who has let you down but they are more likely to get the message if you choose your words carefully.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You would like to be friendly with someone who does not take life as seriously as you but you don’t have the time to play foolish games. Let them know you have important things to do and it might be best if they stay out of your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in your birth sign makes you hugely assertive but you need to recognize that assertive does not mean aggressive. Also, today’s sun-Jupiter link urges you to resist the temptation to go over the top when dealing with partners and colleagues.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if everything was running away from you but fortunately that isn’t the case. It won’t be long before you are back on top of things, so keep smiling and don’t give in to needless worry.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s link between the sun, your ruler, and Jupiter in your fellow fire sign of Leo will endow you with no end of enthusiasm. There is though a danger that you will go too far and take on tasks it would have been better to avoid.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you will realize that you have been putting far more into a relationship than you have been getting out of it. That does not mean the relationship must end but it does mean you need to renegotiate the terms of the union.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you meet while on the move today could have a profound effect on the way you look at the world and that’s a good thing. Your Libra ability to see both sides of a story will help you work out what is fact and what is fiction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be a bit more outgoing socially and now the sun is moving through one of the more open areas of your chart that should come easily to you. Both personally and professionally it’s time to be less defensive when dealing with the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets there is someone out there who resents your success and popularity. Who that someone is will be plain to see over the next 24 hours and once you have identified them you must make sure they are kept at arm’s length.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you agree to because if you tie yourself down to a new responsibility you may resent it later on when you find you have very little room to maneuver. Say “no” to any new proposals today and see what tomorrow’s new moon offers instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t be short of energy and enthusiasm today and there is every chance that you will make a big breakthrough on the creative front. When dealing with people who question your ability let them know their opinions mean nothing to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link could make you somewhat frustrated, especially when dealing with people who don’t possess your skill at joining the dots and making sense of the bigger picture. Help them if you can but don’t push it if you can’t.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com