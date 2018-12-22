Your daily horoscope: December 22

Open this photo in gallery Capricorn The Globe and Mail

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests you will need to make a decision that not everyone will be happy with. What really matters, of course, is that you are happy with it. It’s time to let go of the past and to embrace your glorious future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon cuts across the family and career axis of your chart, so matters related to your domestic situation and your work must be handled with care. Whatever else happens, stay calm – losing your temper won’t help a bit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t want to stay in one place this weekend – you will want to be out and about, seeing the world and meeting new people. So what’s holding you back? Don’t let anyone make you feel guilty for desiring your freedom. Just take it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because this weekend’s full moon cuts across the money axis of your chart you may need to make some tough decisions concerning your cash-flow situation. But make them from a rational perspective – don’t let your heart overrule your head.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

For reasons you cannot explain you’ve got a bad feeling about what is about to happen. Is it your sixth sense trying to warn you? Or is it your imagination playing tricks on you? Almost certainly it’s the latter, so stay calm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be working harder of late than you have done for quite some time – but are you working toward a goal that is good for you or good for other people? If it’s the former, carry on. If it’s the latter, change direction now!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You should be at your most dynamic and determined now the sun is moving in your favour, but other influences warn you must not allow yourself to get carried away. Also, you need to remember that it’s your opinions that matter, not other people’s.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s quite likely that you will get a bit emotional about certain issues this weekend. It should be no big deal but you will need to take care when dealing with employers and people in positions of authority. Don’t pick fights you cannot win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you continue with something you have been working on for months, or do you ditch it and start something new? Only you can make that decision but it needs to be made now. If you put it off you may no longer have any say in the matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can accomplish some really amazing things this weekend, but you will have to push yourself hard and you will have to devote yourself 100 per cent to your goals. Forget the party life, at least for a while. You’ve got work to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do whatever it takes to enjoy yourself over the next 48 hours. With the sun now moving through your sign it shouldn’t be too big an ask, but there will inevitably be people who try to spoil your mood. They can only succeed if you let them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The important thing now is that you are completely honest with loved ones about what you are up to. They won’t mind that you have kept things from them in the past so long as you are open with them now. What have you got to hide?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be a rather tense weekend and you must do everything in your power not to get too excitable about what occurs. Everyone’s emotions are a little raw, a little close to the surface, at the moment, so make allowances for them, and for yourself.

