 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: December 23

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means you’ll be in a fighting mood over the coming year. The important thing, of course, is to make sure you fight for a good cause – and also that you always fight by the rules. Aim to be both respected and feared.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No one can stop you doing what you want to do, and most people would not even dare to try, but as your ruling planet Mars squares up to Pluto today you could easily go too far. Just because you CAN do something does not mean you MUST.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep reminding yourself that you have nothing to prove and ignore those who try to goad you into doing things that don’t feel right. The more they demand that you show them what you can do the more you should make a point of ignoring them.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in a positive mood today but you also need to be aware that optimism alone won’t get you where you want to go. There is also a danger that you could over-commit yourself financially and end up paying out more than you can afford.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to do something one way but everyone else wants to do it another way. Being the stubborn sort you could win this battle of wills but it will still create a lot of bad feeling. Just this once, follow the herd, even though you know it’s wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to stop pretending that everything in the garden is rosy and start making those changes you have been toying with for weeks if not months. Mars and Pluto will help you find the touch of ruthlessness you need – use it wisely but DO use it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want to do something dramatic and decisive today but before you do you must try to think through what the consequences might be. That applies especially to creative ideas that will require a large input of cash. Where is the money going to come from?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t get angry if a loved one gives you a hard time. It could be they are going through a tough personal phase and need to find an outlet for their frustrations – and on this occasion that happens to be you! They’ll make it up to you later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid going to extremes over the next 24 hours, because with your ruling planet Pluto at odds with Mars the consequences could be difficult at best. Let annoying events and annoying people pass by as if you had not noticed them. Blot them out of your consciousness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

At some stage today you will have to choose between following your instincts and following what friends and family members say you should do. Only you can make that choice but it has to be one or the other, so be decisive and then go all the way.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign gives you an edge on your rivals but other cosmic factors suggest you would be wise not to make too many waves today. One of those waves could easily come back at you and then you’ll be the one who is calling for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know what you want and you have no intention of letting anyone come between you and your goal. That’s all well and good but it’s unlikely you will get it all your own way. A clash of wills is inevitable, so make sure you’re well prepared.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to reveal something about yourself today that you would have preferred to keep secret, but it’s the only way you are going to get a friend to open up about their problems. They won’t feel so bad if they realize you can be vulnerable too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies