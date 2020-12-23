Your daily horoscope: December 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means you’ll be in a fighting mood over the coming year. The important thing, of course, is to make sure you fight for a good cause – and also that you always fight by the rules. Aim to be both respected and feared.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No one can stop you doing what you want to do, and most people would not even dare to try, but as your ruling planet Mars squares up to Pluto today you could easily go too far. Just because you CAN do something does not mean you MUST.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep reminding yourself that you have nothing to prove and ignore those who try to goad you into doing things that don’t feel right. The more they demand that you show them what you can do the more you should make a point of ignoring them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in a positive mood today but you also need to be aware that optimism alone won’t get you where you want to go. There is also a danger that you could over-commit yourself financially and end up paying out more than you can afford.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to do something one way but everyone else wants to do it another way. Being the stubborn sort you could win this battle of wills but it will still create a lot of bad feeling. Just this once, follow the herd, even though you know it’s wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to stop pretending that everything in the garden is rosy and start making those changes you have been toying with for weeks if not months. Mars and Pluto will help you find the touch of ruthlessness you need – use it wisely but DO use it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want to do something dramatic and decisive today but before you do you must try to think through what the consequences might be. That applies especially to creative ideas that will require a large input of cash. Where is the money going to come from?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t get angry if a loved one gives you a hard time. It could be they are going through a tough personal phase and need to find an outlet for their frustrations – and on this occasion that happens to be you! They’ll make it up to you later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid going to extremes over the next 24 hours, because with your ruling planet Pluto at odds with Mars the consequences could be difficult at best. Let annoying events and annoying people pass by as if you had not noticed them. Blot them out of your consciousness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

At some stage today you will have to choose between following your instincts and following what friends and family members say you should do. Only you can make that choice but it has to be one or the other, so be decisive and then go all the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign gives you an edge on your rivals but other cosmic factors suggest you would be wise not to make too many waves today. One of those waves could easily come back at you and then you’ll be the one who is calling for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know what you want and you have no intention of letting anyone come between you and your goal. That’s all well and good but it’s unlikely you will get it all your own way. A clash of wills is inevitable, so make sure you’re well prepared.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to reveal something about yourself today that you would have preferred to keep secret, but it’s the only way you are going to get a friend to open up about their problems. They won’t feel so bad if they realize you can be vulnerable too.

