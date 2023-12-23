Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A change of direction in your life is clearly needed but what exactly does that mean? Your birthday chart indicates that over the next few months there will be some pretty obvious clues as to what you must do. Don’t even think of trying to ignore them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only thing that can hold you back is if you allow other people’s negative outlook on life to get under your skin. Anyone in your social circle who is less than positive must be kept at arm’s length this weekend – you don’t need their harmful vibes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Have friends and family members been keeping things from you? Maybe. Does it matter? Not in the slightest. Ignore what everyone else may or may not be up to and focus entirely on your own needs and desires. In short, have a good time!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mercury moves back into the partnership area of your chart this weekend it should be easier to get your point across to friends and colleagues. On the other hand, there is no guarantee they will want to hear what you have to say.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to work twice as hard as colleagues and rivals to get yourself noticed by the powers that be. On the contrary, if you take your time and aim for quality work rather than quantity this weekend you are sure to make a good impression.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been one to make excuses for your behaviour and you are strongly advised not to start now. The more other people try to make you feel guilty this weekend the more you must celebrate what you have done. Own it and enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your nearest and dearest could be a bit miserable over the next 48 hours and if that happens there will be nothing you can say or do to snap them out of it. Let them brood on their own while you just get on with your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you know all the relevant facts and figures before offering an opinion this weekend, because if you say something without being able to prove it your rivals will come down on you like the proverbial ton of bricks. Value the truth above all else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind, which is usually razor-sharp, seems to be moving a touch slowly at the moment. Most likely it’s because Mercury is going through its retrograde phase, making your thoughts fuzzy and ill-defined. Give your brain cells a much-needed rest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have a clear idea of what it is you are hoping to achieve then no power on earth can stop you. If, however, you cannot choose between competing goals then no power on earth will bring success. You MUST get your head together this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find it difficult to perform this weekend you must take that as a message from the stars that you have been doing too much and are now so wired, both physically and mentally, that exhaustion is about to claim you. In a nutshell: slow down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Can you believe what other people are telling you? That depends on your ability to accept viewpoints that are radically different to your own. It’s not so much whether you CAN believe what they are telling you as whether you WANT to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As mind planet Mercury moves back into the career area of your chart this weekend you might want to look at your ambitions and ask yourself if they are as realistic as you thought they were. Give it some thought, then make the necessary adjustments.

