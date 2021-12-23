Capricorn.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make an effort to get along with people on the work front, even if you don’t really like them. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you have a great deal to gain, and not much to lose, by playing nice. So do so.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A passion for faraway places will take hold between now and the end of the year, so start making plans to get away from your usual environment. You may have been held back in the past but soon you’ll get the chance to be on the move again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be under the impression that time is running out and that if you don’t do something soon you will fall behind your rivals, but it isn’t true. The important thing is that when you do make your move you get it right, so prepare well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With so much cosmic activity in your opposite sign at the moment this is clearly not the best time to go it alone. You don’t have to be friends with people to be able to work with them, so put personal feelings aside and move forward together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you listen to your conscience and follow what it tells you to the letter. Deep down you already know what must be done but you need to quiet your mind a bit so the message can rise to the surface.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there is something you desire then reach out and take it today. Don’t listen to those who say you are expecting too much of yourself – it is far more likely that you are expecting too little of yourself. Push your limits as far as they will go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something you can do for a friend in need then don’t hold back – ride to their rescue even if they have given no hint that they want you to. You don’t need to be told they need assistance, you can read it in their face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind will be razor sharp today and that’s good because there will be a number of occasions when you have to work out if what you are being told is the truth. Look at the facts and don’t let wishful thinking sway your point of view.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Most things seem to be going well for you at the moment but the planets warn you must take nothing for granted. That applies especially to your money situation. What comes easily today could be gone by tomorrow if you make a silly mistake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in your sign makes all things possible, so identify what it is you want most from life then go out and get it. This is one of those rare occasions when, however you choose to invest your time and energy, the returns will be amazing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart at this time of year means you must look inside yourself and come to grips with conflicting thoughts and emotions. Rise above competing ways of interpreting the world – and it will all make perfect sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t tell partners and loved ones what they want to hear, tell them what they need to hear. If you take the easy path now it will be a lot harder to get them to change their ways later on, so be ruthlessly honest with all of them today.

BIRTHDAY THURSDAY:

What can you do to stand out from the crowd? What can you do to show you are the real deal and not another wannabe with ideas above your station? Your birthday chart urges you to up your game this year and be one of life’s winners.

