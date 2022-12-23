Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you will be in the spotlight this year and you will enjoy every moment of it. A day when you don’t get the chance to showcase your talents will be a day wasted, so get out there and make your moves.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not have reached all the goals you set yourself at the start of the year but there is still time to make your mark. Today’s new moon will encourage you to redouble your efforts on the work front and make that breakthrough you’ve been dreaming of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

All those annoying restrictions that have been holding you back will be lifted today and over the weekend. Enjoy your new-found sense of freedom but don’t celebrate too long or too hard. There is a lot of important business that needs to be dealt to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your main aim now must be to tie up loose ends, both in your personal life and in your career, and make peace with those you have fallen out with in recent weeks. Your differences of opinion are not so huge as to stop you from working together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As today’s new moon falls in your opposite sign of Capricorn you won’t have to strive too hard to get your message across to partners and loved ones, but keep your ears open too. You don’t know it all, so listen to those with a different perspective.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Minor chores can and must be finished over the next 24 hours, because if they remain undone they will hold you back and make it harder to excel at things of a creative nature. Get the boring stuff out of the way first and then have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you start something new today it has a terrific chance of success. Your schedule may be incredibly tight and you don’t want to add to your workload but this is a project that will bring the kind of joy you have been searching for. Go for it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stay focused on home-related matters today and over the weekend. There are a number of issues that need to be dealt with and your skill at bringing people together is going to be in demand. You have a happy knack of turning tears into smiles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get up, get out and get at them. That is the message of the new moon and if you follow it today and over the weekend you will have a great deal of fun. You could also meet someone who opens a career door that was previously shut tight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to take it for granted that the money will keep coming but that could be a mistake. Today’s new moon is a promising omen for your finances but if you want the cashflow to continue you need to search for new sources of income.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have made a huge amount of progress in recent months and now the sun is moving through your sign you can move up to an even higher level. Today’s new moon will inspire you to reach for the stars and make them your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs today and over the weekend will be challenging to say the least but you will rise to that challenge and confirm to the world that you have both grown up and toughened up. Your place in the world could be on the up soon as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s new moon will make it easy for you to get assistance from friends and family, so if you need help – for any reason at all – just open your mouth and make a request. Others will be happy to take some of the load off your shoulders.

