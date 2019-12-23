Your daily horoscope: December 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about the world “out there” for a while and listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. It’s birthday message is one of hope, and if you act on what it says the coming 12 months will be special in some very big ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only problem you are likely to encounter this week is indecision. It’s not like you to be in two minds about something but because you are so eager to get it right you risk doing nothing at all. Choose a path and stick with it – you’ll be fine.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in your opposite sign means it won’t take much to set you off, but now that you know that you can consciously decide to stay calm whatever the provocation. Let others’ bad behaviour wash over you – it will annoy them more if you don’t get angry.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are occasions when you have no choice but to say things you know won’t go down well with partners and loved ones, and this is one of them. Get it over with as quickly as you can and then let them know you won’t mention it again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must stay on top of a situation that is beginning to spiral out of control. If you keep ignoring it in the hope that it will just go away then you risk making things worse in the long-term. Do what has to be done and do it now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get excitable about a situation which, while exciting in itself, could also be dangerous if you allow your emotions to guide you. It’s good that you are so passionate about life but you can and you must keep those passions under control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Aim to do something today that you do not enjoy. Why? Because it will get you up and about and active, and the earlier in the week you are getting things done the easier the period between now and the new year will be. Challenge yourself Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be qualified to do a particular job but you should still give it a go. You are at your best when there is a competitive element to what you are doing, so don’t be afraid to step up a level and take on the big guns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign makes you amazingly forceful but there is a danger you could be so pushy that you upset people you need to get along with. By all means expect the highest standards of those around you, but don’t make impossible demands.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have every right and every reason to speak your mind and defend your interests but don’t forget that other people have their own outlook and their own opinions and they may not be the same as yours. The world is big enough for multiple viewpoints.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s all about you at the moment. With so much cosmic activity in your sign you can’t help but be at the centre of things, and that will increase tenfold over the next few days. Be the biggest, be the best, and be the one who makes things happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Before you condemn someone whose actions you disagree with try to imagine what life looks like from their position. If you make an effort to understand where they are coming from you may be able to find ways you can move ahead together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you go where you can be seen over the next few days. The more you are in the spotlight the more opportunities will come your way and the more likely it is you will break through to the big time in 2020.

