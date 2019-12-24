Your daily horoscope: December 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and attempt things that most other Capricorns would find far too challenging. Your outlook on life will expand dramatically, as will your options and opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have so many options to choose from at the moment that you may be getting a bit confused. But who says you have to make up your mind right now? The next few days will bring even more opportunities, so take your time and get it right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The final week of 2019 will be full of exciting adventures and unexpected encounters. Today’s sun-Uranus link means you will be anything but bored over the next few days, so get up and get at ‘em Aries and don’t be afraid to break a few rules.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you stop to question what you are doing you may find it hard to get moving again, so keep going and keep thinking – it’s quite possible to do both at the same time. Most likely you will decide that you are still on track for greatness.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are not the sort to ignore the fact that difficult decisions have to be made and that trait will serve you well between now and the end of the year. Certain attachments and associations no longer work and the sooner you cut ties the better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun and Uranus join forces across the work and career areas of your chart today, making you much more open than usual to new ways of doing things. Don’t listen to those who urge caution, listen to your inner voice and do what it says.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have something to say to work colleagues or loved ones that you think they may disagree with then say it now while your confidence is high. If you say it with power and passion it’s unlikely they will try to stand in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Spend time with family and friends today and try to be forgiving if some of them act in ways that are less than satisfactory. At this time of year more than most you can afford to be a bit more lenient, even with those who don’t really deserve it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you learn today may not be to your liking but at least you will know where you stand. Most importantly, don’t let it stop you from having a good time. Show the world that you’re not all business, that you know how to have fun as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A money-making idea that comes to you out of the blue could be the answer to your financial prayers – but it could also be something that gets you even deeper in debt, so watch out. If it’s such a great idea, why aren’t others using it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something new and exciting will grab your attention today and make you realize how limited your horizons have been in recent months. Maybe it’s time you were a little less cautious. Maybe it’s time you learned how to live in the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will come up with an idea or insight today that just about everyone will agree is out of this world. The trouble is it could be so far out of this world that it stands no chance of ever actually coming about. Don’t lose sight of reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should be in top form socially now and enjoying all the good things the festive season has to offer. If you enjoy some of them too much you could regret it before the end of the year, but that’s a risk you may be prepared to take!

