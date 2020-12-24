Your daily horoscope: December 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to commit yourself 100 per cent to something you have been playing with around the edges for months and maybe even years. This isn’t about your job, or even your career, this is about your calling, your vocation. It’s time to embrace your destiny.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to impress someone then now is the time to let them know you are more than just a pretty face. Don’t be afraid to speak up and make your ideas and opinions known. You’ll be both surprised and delighted by the positive response.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No problem is too big for you at the moment and you will rather enjoy the opportunity to put that big brain of yours to the test. Don’t get too enamored by your own brilliance though. There will always be someone who knows more than you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep what you have to say simple and to the point today and don’t be afraid to say it a second time, or even a third, if it appears that not everyone has understood you. Some people, sadly, will be a bit slow on the uptake, so make allowances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is too short to worry about things that will most likely never happen, so force yourself to stop thinking in negative ways and speak and act as if everything in your life is tip-top at the moment. If you think that way it will be that way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

How can you improve your working routine? That is the question you should be grappling with now and it’s likely that by the end of the day you will have come up with some rather good ideas. Then, of course, you will have to make those ideas work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be completely open and honest today, both with yourself and with other people. If you are prepared to question everything you have been taught to believe you may well discover something that astonishes you. How did you not notice it before?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make a point of being nice to everyone today, even those who don’t deserve it. This is one of those times when the words you choose and the actions you take have an almost instant effect, an effect that is sure to come back in your direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is the kind of day when even bad news comes with good news attached, so expect only good things from life and that is what you will most likely get. Remember, the world is what you choose to make it, so make it something you really enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will learn something to your advantage today but you may be reluctant to use it. Why? If your reluctance comes because you don’t think it is right to benefit from information that is not yours by right then think again. The universe WANTS you to have it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will think fast and act even faster over the next two or three days and that means you will be way ahead of the pack when it comes to taking advantage of new opportunities, of which there will be plenty. Be direct, determined and decisive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you would prefer to spend some time by yourself today rather than join in all the fun and games then that’s okay. But let friends and loved ones know that your reluctance to get involved is in no way a reflection on them. They’ll understand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everyone seems to be rushing here, there and everywhere at the moment and you may be finding it hard to keep up. But why should you? Chances are they will all end up at the same destination they usually do, so make your way there at your own pace.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com