Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn and Uranus are at odds on your birthday, which means you need to plan ahead with care and attention to detail. Good things won’t just land in your lap as before, but great things may if you put 100 per cent effort into what you are doing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may envy certain people their status and success but you can be a winner too if you choose to make the effort. You certainly don’t lack for self-belief but you need to back it up with a plan and then see that plan through to the end.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is not the time to hide yourself away, this is the time to show your face and make sure everyone knows who you are and what you can do. The influence of Uranus in your sign encourages you to shake things up a bit – or a lot!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t be afraid to push the boundaries a bit today and over the weekend. The moment you step outside your comfort zone is the moment you can start to move ahead and make a name for yourself. The world needs your genius Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be in the mood to cut corners and break rules but you need to be aware that you won’t get a free ride. Some powerful forces are lined up against you at the moment, so be smart and pick your battles with care.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more someone tries to convince you they have the answer to your problems the more suspicious you should be of their motives. It’s quite likely they are thinking more about their own needs than about yours, so trust your own instincts first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With so much cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart it’s time to shake things up a bit. Don’t listen to those who tell you to keep a low profile and not make so much noise – they’re the ones you need to shout at the loudest!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point looking back and lamenting all the things you could have done had you been more ambitious. You are where you are and all you can do now is stand firmly on that spot and start building for the future. Lay the foundations today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you hear from a friend or colleague today may sound interesting but the planets warn there could be some misinformation involved, so check the facts for yourself before making a comment or deciding what it might mean to you personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing today but make an effort to get out into the world anyway. There are some huge changes in the air at the moment, changes you can benefit from, but you must stay switched on mentally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others tell you to tone down your plans the more you must raise your sights and aim for the stars. This is your time of year and nothing must be allowed to get in the way of your crusade for success. Go for it big time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Uranus, your ruling planet, in Taurus, is at odds with Saturn in your sign today, which suggests you need to err on the side of caution both at home and at work. Do you really need to make wholesale changes at this moment in time? No you do not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be kicking yourself mentally for passing up an opportunity of some kind but don’t worry about it too much as you will get another chance very soon. What goes around always comes around again eventually, and that applies to good fortune too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com