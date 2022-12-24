Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and relationships will be under excellent stars over the coming 12 months, so forget about the few things that divide people and focus on the many things that bring them together. Love and respect are what makes the world go around.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how many aims and ambitions you have in the pipeline you must not push yourself too hard this weekend. Sit back, enjoy the festivities and make plans for 2023 rather than try to rush everything through before 2022 comes to a close.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s journey through one of the better areas of your chart means you can afford to be adventurous. Even if you are the sort of Taurus who finds it hard to express yourself creatively you must go out of your way to showcase your talents.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put work and career issues on hold this weekend and focus instead on improving your relationship with someone you have not been on good terms with of late. It no longer matters what they said or did, it matters only that you forgive them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a friend or family member is feeling low over the next 48 hours you must make it your aim to cheer them up. A few kind words from you could be all it takes to get them believing that life is worth living again – and it is!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be too suspicious when dealing with people whose ambitions are very different to your own. You do in fact have certain things in common and if you find those things and focus on those things you can still be buddies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be no such thing as the Midas Touch but you do seem to be in the zone when it comes to making your creative ideas pay. Something you have been working on is about to reap the rewards it deserves. Enjoy every moment of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Remind yourself at regular intervals this weekend just how lucky you are. The sun’s journey through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart makes it too easy to focus on the few things that are going wrong, when most things are going very right indeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make a wish this weekend and expect it to come true. Think of the most outrageous thing you can and don’t be surprised when it lands in your lap. Also, spend some quality time with your friends. All they wish for is to be close to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everything that is supposed to happen will happen in its own good time, so stop worrying and start believing that the best times of your life are still to come, because they are. Measure success only by how much love you bring into the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With the sun, Mercury and Venus all moving through your sign this weekend you can’t help but be at the centre of things. Enjoy the attention by all means but don’t get so caught up in it that friends and loved ones feel neglected. They need attention to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that you have made a mistake is not of major importance. What matters more is that you hold up your hand and admit it. Partners and colleagues will readily forgive you but you must be honest with them. Even Aquarius gets it wrong sometimes!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you confide in friends and family members this weekend the more they will be able to help you. Let them know what you need and don’t be surprised if they get it for you in double-quick fashion. It’s the season for giving after all.

