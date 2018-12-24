Your daily horoscope: December 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Resolve on your birthday to take a more positive attitude to the world around you. Yes, there are bad things going on and, of course, it’s natural to get annoyed about it all, but if you want to make a d­­­ifference a smile will do more than a frown.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be careful what words you use today because if you say something that a loved one finds offensive it could cast a dark cloud over the holidays. You may have every right to be critical but that doesn’t mean you HAVE to speak up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to go to extremes over the next few days, because if you go too far or say too much you could create an enemy of someone it might have been wiser to keep on your side. Follow a moderate, middle-of-the-road course at all times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be the kind of person who likes to shock but as others are hoping for a peaceful day this is clearly not the right time to do something outrageous. Wear a bright red suit and a big white beard if you must, but draw the line there.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

An upheaval of some kind is likely over the next few days and the planets indicate there is nothing you can do about it. Sit back, enjoy the ride and get ready to take advantage of the situation. Crises always throw up new opportunities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Work and health matters are now uppermost in your mind and if you have been overdoing it of late you must now go to the other extreme and finds ways to relax. That means switching off completely, at least for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that the sun is moving in your favour again you may be tempted to take the kind of chances you usually go out of your way to avoid. And why shouldn’t you? Life is for living, so get out there and make your presence known.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people say that challenges are just opportunities in disguise and you will get the chance to find out if that is true today. Whatever happens, be it “good” or be it “bad”, strive to see how you can use it for your own benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can sense that the good times are on their way back but don’t just sit there waiting for them to arrive. Get up and get out into the world and meet them halfway. The time to bide your time is well and truly over. Make things happen!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be too concerned if something important goes out of your life today because the cosmic powers that be will soon replace it with something many times better. You need to create some space that the universe can rush in and fill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun is in your sign, the world is on your side and there is a gleam in your eye again. What could possibly go wrong? Almost nothing, is the answer to that one – so get your act together and do something big and beautiful and brilliant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone is playing on your emotions in an effort to make you feel bad about what you have done. Ignore them. Whatever you did – or maybe did not do – it’s merely a turning point – learn from it and move on to the next thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to make special arrangements over the holiday period to keep certain people apart, or at least keep a buffer zone between them. The sad fact is that not all your friends want to be friends with each other. That’s life.

