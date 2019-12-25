Your daily horoscope: December 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no doubt at all that you will accomplish something out of the ordinary over the coming 12 months. Your self-belief is such that the possibility of failure won’t enter your head – and if it’s not in your head then it won’t be in your life either.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Money matters of one sort or another will come under scrutiny between now and the end of the year, so if you have something to hide make sure you can’t be found out! Better still, be honest about what you’ve been up to – it’s really no big deal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Taurus is one of the more responsible members of the zodiac, and the sense of duty you feel to partners and loved ones will shine through today. Be careful though, as some people may try to use you. Don’t let them play you for a fool.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be the sort who prefers to leave the details to other people, but the planets warn you won’t get away with that today. Make sure you know what is going on, how long it will take and, most importantly, how much it will cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Others can wallow in self-pity if they want to but you are determined to keep that festive smile on your face. You know from long experience that if you want to get positive results then you need to maintain a positive attitude at all times.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may be one or two emotional moments today but they will pass and soon it will be all sweetness and light again. Forget about showing your tough side for a while and show instead that you can be understanding and forgiving too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Others can fall prey to illusions if they like but you are determined to think logically and act rationally in all things. If you can manage that then it gives you a huge advantage over those who always put their personal feelings first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you come into money over the next few days you will need to decide what to spend it on. Which raises the question: why spend it at all? The universe suggests you tuck it away safely for that proverbial rainy day – it may soon be here.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to cut through all the wishful thinking that is going on – both by others and by yourself – and get to the heart of a matter that has been causing a lot of people a lot of sleepless nights. No one does wisdom better than Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no logical reason why you should fear the unknown. At this time of year more than most the only thoughts and feelings that truly matter are the ones that say everything will work out for the best. Somehow, for Sagittarius, it usually does.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This may be your time of year and you may be enjoying the spotlight, but there are still some things it would be wiser to keep to yourself. Why risk embarrassment and opposition when, by keeping your mouth shut, no one will know what you are up to?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more forceful side of your nature will be much in evidence today. Employers and other important people will sense that you are not to be trifled with and, for the most part, will give you the space you need to do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn you may not be able to deliver on all of your promises today, so be smart and limit what you say you can do. Success and popularity can still be yours but you need to offer less, then do more than is expected of you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com