HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, planet of personal love, and Neptune, planet of universal love, join forces on your birthday and could well change the way you look at life. If you can move away from labelling people as either “good” or “bad” your world will be a better place for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your ambitions may seem excessive to some but your courage and your confidence and your commitment to excellence will eventually bring the success you crave. However, having said that, remember you don’t have to push yourself hard 24 hours a day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be inspired to do something out of the ordinary today and your taste for adventure could well take you off in a completely new direction. Life is short and you are determined to make the most of each and every moment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Let fate be your guide today and throughout the week. The current cosmic climate means you can have just about anything that your heart desires, but for best results don’t try too hard – allow the universe to show you the easiest way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Use your powers of persuasion to get people to do things for you over the next 24 hours. In your personal life especially a little bit of understanding will go a very long way, especially when combined with a large dose of flattery!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is part of your nature to look at the bigger picture while letting others fret over the details but the message of the stars today is that you need to check the specifics before agreeing to get involved in something new. Don’t take trust too far.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you don’t show your feelings often but when you do you go all the way and today’s Venus-Neptune link will heighten your affections to such an extent that others may wonder what’s come over you. Maybe it’s love!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means indulge in a gentle daydream or two but don’t take it too far and replace facts with fantasy. Rational thinking is an absolute must if you are going to reach the goals you have set yourself between now and the early part of next year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what your head tries to tell you today you must follow your heart, even if you have no idea where it is going to lead you. This may be one of those rare and wonderful occasions when your inner eye can see what your physical eyes cannot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do a friend a good turn today but don’t go so far out of your way to help them that you risk harming your own interests in the process. Making sacrifices comes naturally to someone with your open heart but there must be limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone whose approval means a lot to you does not like the company you have been keeping of late but you must make it clear to them that you choose your own friendships. If your trust is misplaced then it will be on your own head.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You often see things that other people miss and you will notice all sorts of strange patterns over the next 24 hours. No, you are not going mad, there really is a design behind what is going on in the world. Knowing that gives you a huge advantage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If the people you work or do business with say nice things about you today don’t be suspicious – the planets indicate that they really do think you are doing a good job. Now aim even higher and strive to turn that good job into a great job!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com