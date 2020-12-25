Your daily horoscope: December 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday will give you some great insights into the way the world works, which in turn will give you a huge advantage over most other people. Take time every day to quiet your mind so your inner voice can make itself heard.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be feeling a bit vulnerable at the moment but Aries is rarely in a fragile frame of mind for long and you’ll soon find something to cheer you up. Then you can make it your business to cheer up other people as well, should they require it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you think of as a friend, or at least a friendly acquaintance, might say something less than friendly today, but don’t take it to heart. It could be the case that you are being a touch too sensitive. Did they really mean what you thought they meant?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There have been times of late when you took on tasks that were clearly too much for you. Now you need to be smart and make sure you stay well within your natural limits. You don’t have to take on the world every single day Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to put off finishing something that once seemed like fun but now just bores you, but if you do you will have to come back to it at a later date. Do you really want that? Get it done now, then move on for good.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A relationship that has been going through a tough time should get a bit easier between now and the end of the year, but you still need to come to terms with the fact that the two of you have some major differences that need to be resolved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you insist on carrying on with something that clearly isn’t working out it could cause all sorts of issues later on, so push your ego to one side and admit that it’s time to let it go. It won’t reflect badly on you – well, not too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why is such a minor problem causing you such a major headache? Most likely it’s because you have spent so long trying to work out all the possible resolutions that your head is now spinning. Take a break. Come back to it later – much later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s good of you to want to help people who cannot share in your good fortune, but if you do too much for them it could be counterproductive in that they stop trying to help themselves. Find ways to encourage them to be more independent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What other people want is irrelevant – it’s what you want that counts. That may sound selfish, but sometimes you have to put your own interests first and this is one of those times. Besides, what’s good for you will be good for those around you too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A situation you have been struggling to make sense of will resolve itself today and you will realize there was never much chance of you finding the answer by yourself. Don’t bother trying to explain it to others – they will understand it even less than you did!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must stay positive in thought, word and deed. Looking at the state of the world around you it might seem logical to get dismayed but there is light at the end of the tunnel – and maybe it’s not nearly as far away as you think it is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you focus your attention in one direction today you may miss something of huge significance that comes at you – and goes past you – from another direction. You can’t have eyes in the back of your head but you can, and must, stay mentally alert.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com