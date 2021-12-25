Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will give everything you have got over the next 12 months – physically, mentally and emotionally – and then you will give even more. Pluto’s positive influence on your birthday means you won’t settle for anything less than the best from yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you chase after the approval of important people between now and the end of the year the more they will assume you are after something they probably won’t want to give. Don’t try so hard. Let them chase after you for a change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever you are working on at the moment is sure to be a huge success, but don’t expect that success to arrive until the early part of the next year. Keep at it and keep believing that success is around the next big corner – because it is!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are your thoughts and feelings pure? Of course they are, but that does not mean you can assume that friends and loved ones share your open and honest outlook on life. Play safe this weekend – don’t give away information others have no right to know.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate you are on your own and will rise or fall by the decisions you make over the next few days. By all means spend time having fun with loved ones and friends this weekend but give some thought to your long-term ambitions too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Certain people will try to provoke you over the next 48 hours but you must resolve to stay calm and not lose your temper. There is nothing they can say or do that will actually harm you, so blank them completely – act as if they don’t exist.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to take risks with either your money or your reputation over the next 48 hours. Something you say may be just a bit of fun to you but certain people will take it seriously, and the consequences could be costly if they don’t approve.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Treat those who doubt you with the disdain they deserve and get on and complete whatever it is you have been working on in recent weeks. If you finish it over the next few days you will be free again to start something new early in 2022.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be a bit concerned about your money situation at the moment but don’t let it stop you from having fun. At this time of year more than most friends and family will understand if you go a bit mad and spend more than you should.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The gap between what you think is right and what a friend thinks is right has grown quite wide and it’s unlikely you will find a midway point you can both agree on. Don’t let it get you down though – ‘tis the season to be jolly after all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With Venus and Pluto aligned in your sign passions will be running high over the next 48 hours. Hopefully they will be good passions but if a touch of jealousy does creep in don’t let it take over completely. Chances are it’s just a passing phase.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may want to be open about your feelings with other people but it’s highly unlikely they will want to be open with you. For that reason alone you are advised to keep your innermost thoughts to yourself. You won’t gain much by revealing your secrets.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Ignore those who say you are not trying hard enough and just enjoy yourself this weekend. Why should you keep pushing yourself to the limit, physically and mentally, when you know you don’t have to? Life is good and getting better by the minute.

