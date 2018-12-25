Your daily horoscope: December 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means your mind will come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas over the coming year. If you can find creative and constructive outlets for them you might just be the next big thing!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why are you wasting time trying to make sense of something that clearly makes no sense at all? Maybe it’s your desire to understand the world around you, or maybe it’s your need to control it, but either way you won’t succeed. Just enjoy it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The consequences of something you did earlier in 2018 will catch up with you between now and the end of the year. Should you be worried? Of course not. Almost certainly your deeds were good and the consequences will be beneficial.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel confident that fate is taking you in the right direction but you need to apply that confidence in practical ways. What can you do to improve not only your own life but the lives of those around you? Get on and do it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who tries to spoil your holiday fun by telling you what you should believe and how you should behave is going to wish they had kept their mouth shut. You are in no mood for lectures. You just want to enjoy yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you need to keep in mind at all times is that nothing truly happens by chance – there is always a web of cause and effect that leads you, and everyone else, to where they are at a particular moment in time. Wherever you are now, enjoy it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you know what you are aiming for in life? Do you have an overall goal that you are working toward? If you do, that’s great, keep at it. If you don’t, you need to sit yourself down and decide what it should be. Everyone needs a purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A few days or weeks from now you will look back and wonder how and why you got so worked up about something that in the greater scheme of things is so trivial. You can, if you wish, stop getting worked up about it right now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You possess the ability to turn almost any situation to your advantage now – all it takes is self-belief and the desire to change the world for the better. Remember though that charity begins at home – take care of yourself and your people first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have not managed to get everything done that you wanted to get done, don’t fret about it. Tomorrow is another day and, in just a few days, it will be another year as well, so set your sights on the future and have fun today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must tell the truth about a difficult situation, even if you fear it could hurt someone’s feelings. They will find out what’s going on sooner or later, so you might as well be honest about it now. Besides, lying, even for a good cause, is still wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be kicking yourself for making a mistake of some kind but don’t let it spoil your holiday. Everyone gets it wrong once in a while – yes, even Aquarius – and it’s good to remind yourself that you are human like everyone else. But better, of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop working so hard Pisces. As the old year draws to a close you need to slow down and enjoy more of the simple things that life has to offer. Also, if you end the year in a mad rush it won’t be a good omen for next year.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com