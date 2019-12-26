Your daily horoscope: December 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your anniversary means that your birthday wishes will have added power this year, so don’t hesitate to tell the universe what it is you desire. One way or another you will get it, and then most likely you will want even more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you have what it takes to be the biggest, the baddest and the best? You won’t know for sure until you put your doubts on hold and aim for the top. Today’s eclipse means that career limits no longer apply to you, so go for it Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have the best idea in the world but unless you do something with it then it’s as good as useless. The time has come to stop thinking so much and start doing more. Take that one big idea and create a living, breathing masterpiece with it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The grass may look more financially rewarding on the other side of the fence, but before you make wholesale changes Gemini you need to ask yourself if you really do want to disrupt your life to such a huge extent. Where you are is not so bad.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone offers to gift you what you want most today you will no doubt be suspicious, but there really is no need. The eclipse in your opposite sign indicates that family and friends want to help you in major ways – so why not just let them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life may have been a bit dull for your taste of late but it will soon liven up again, so rest and relax while you still have the chance. Your workload will be high as the new year begins, so draw up a schedule and stick to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so much to look forward to that it would be a crime to waste time and energy on needless fears. Creative activities and romance are both under excellent stars, so get out into the world and enjoy all the good things coming your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be inclined to play it safe on the home front between now and the new year but the planets urge you to be more adventurous. Today’s eclipse is perfect for a clear-the-air session with loved ones, so speak up and get the ball rolling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no such thing as a lost cause for a Scorpio, and if you force yourself to move toward a goal of some kind there is every chance that you will reach it, especially if it is the kind of goal that brings a smile to your face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may enjoy all sorts of fun tricks, and this is certainly the season for them, but you need to remember that not everyone is as playful as you. Save the practical jokes for those who will appreciate them, and show those who don’t what they are missing.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The old year may be drawing to a close but today’s solar eclipse in your sign means a new phase is just beginning – and it’s going to be amazing! What is the one thing you want out of life more than anything else? Go for it and you’ll get it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It won’t be long before the carefree days return, but for now your mind seems geared to see everything as ultra serious, even though deep down you know that it isn’t. Do whatever it takes to keep your mood light today and into the new year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have been clinging to something you no longer need and it’s time to let it go. Today’s eclipse will give you the courage to dump it and move on, and when you do the sense of freedom you feel will be incredible.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com