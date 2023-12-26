Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be afraid to use your imagination over the coming year, both in your personal affairs and in your career. Your birthday chart promises that the visions you allow yourself to have now will become your reality in the very near future. Believe in yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be smart and slow things down a bit today. The phrase “more haste, less speed” is tailor-made for your situation at the moment in that you seem to be buzzing here, there and everywhere without actually getting much done. Move less, accomplish more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is actually in your interests that you are being denied the one thing you want more than anything else. Looking back in a few days time you will realize that on this occasion a little of what you fancy could have done you a great deal of harm.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A dispute over money will come to a head over the next two or three days and although it may not be a pleasant experience it will at least clear the air so you can start making plans again. This time, make them plans that involve other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Tomorrow’s full moon in your sign will ramp up your emotions to such an extent that it may be impossible to control your feelings. But if what is going on in the world affects you this deeply why would you want to control them? Let it all out!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be wary if someone comes to you with a proposal they say can make you a fortune. It may indeed be a money-maker but chances are they will be making the money while you are the one who is handing it out. You’re not that gullible, are you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to believe there is a purpose to your existence and what occurs between now and the end of the year should clue you in to what that might be. Keep your eyes and ears open but, more importantly, listen to what your heart is saying.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of authority could give you a hard time over the next few days but if you stay calm and refuse to get angry about it there is not much they can do to actually harm you. Rise above petty conflicts on the work front.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Take care if you are on the move over the next 24 hours. Your travels may be a lot of fun but there is a danger that you could take a wrong turning and end up some place that isn’t safe. Always make sure you know where you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Deal with challenges as and when they arise and don’t waste your time trying to look too far ahead. Whatever difficult events you may be confronted with the fact is you have been through many similar situations, so use that experience to get past them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a relationship has been going through a tough time of late the approaching full moon will help you do something about it. That does not mean the differences between you will be resolved but it will certainly be easier to find some common ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because tomorrow’s full moon occurs in the well-being area of your chart you must not force yourself to do things that could deplete your energy too much. You may not want to say “no” to friends and family members but on this occasion you must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something of a creative nature may be going well for you but you still have this nagging idea that it could all fall apart at any moment. Don’t worry. Once the influence of the full moon fades at the end of the week your doubts will completely disappear.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com