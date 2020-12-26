 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: December 26

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your life will move in a new direction over the coming 12 months and it may worry you that you seem to be at the mercy of events. Be of good cheer. That new direction is designed by the universe to bring good things your way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to rethink some of your ambitions over the next few days but that’s a good thing in that it will enable you to hit the new year running and with high hopes of finding lasting success. Remember, challenges are good for you, so welcome them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a time and a place for everything and now is the right time and place to sit back, relax and have a bit of fun with your family and friends. It has, on occasion, been a difficult year, but something very good can still come of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because you missed something important a week or two ago you may now have to change your plans for the last few days of the year. But don’t give up on them completely. There is still plenty of time to get your act together and make things happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take a look at your financial position and decide what needs to be done to improve your long-term security. Yes, of course, you can find ways to boost your income, but more importantly Cancer you’ll need to find ways to cut back on your spending.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may be few limits in life, at least to your optimistic way of thinking, but recent events have reminded you that you cannot always bend events to your will. Be active and ambitious as the year comes to a close, but aim to be sensible too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to have woken up to the fact that you have wasted a lot of time and energy on issues that are not worth the effort. As from today you must make it a priority to use your skills only for what benefits you and those you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means make plans for 2021, and make them big plans too, but be aware that it is highly unlikely that your route from where you are now to where you want to end up is going to follow a perfectly straight line. Improvise freely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A partnership or relationship may not be working out as well as you had hoped but don’t give up on it yet. The next few days could see a marked change in the way you deal with each other, and it should be a change for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21)

You may be the sort who rushes in where angels fear to tread but the stars warn you must check, check some more and then check again before making your next move. Is there something important you have overlooked? Almost certainly there is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You get back from life more or less what you choose to put in, and at this time of year especially the consequences of your actions are plain to see. There is still time to make 2020 a year worth looking back on – IF you make good choices now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both Jupiter and Saturn moving through your sign your highs will be higher and your lows will be lower. The important thing is you recognize that both extremes are not natural and not where you want to be. Find the sweet spot between them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As usual you are worrying too much and seem to believe that the roof is going to fall on your head at any moment. And, as usual, you will look back later on and wonder how you could have got it so wrong. Why not recognize that fact today?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

