HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if everyone you work or do business with is out for what they can get but you don’t have to follow their example. Do good deeds whenever and wherever you can over the next 12 months – and watch as others start following your example.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone you work with highlights your mistakes today you must do the same to them, and on balance they have done far worse than you. The only reason they are trying to get you into trouble is because they envy your reputation and success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have lots of big ideas about how to improve your lifestyle but the planets warn you need to keep them at the planning stage for now. What happens toward the end of the week will encourage you to come up with a few less overambitious options.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been criticized so much of late that by now it means nothing to you. In fact, the more others say you are aiming too high or trying too hard the more you will be inspired to prove them wrong. Start by doing something amazing today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how much opposition you may be facing at the moment, at home or at work, you are advised to keep your head and keep telling yourself that you are on the right track. What occurs around the turn of the year will encourage you massively.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if you have no solid evidence that a certain individual is telling you lies your sixth sense is screaming at you that they are and you would be a fool to ignore it. What happens today and tomorrow will show them up for what they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be finding it hard to get along with someone who likes to do things entirely by the book but make the effort anyway. According to the planets they have a better grasp of what’s going on than you do, so maybe you should listen to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, will encourage you to be more forgiving over the next few days and that’s a good thing. When dealing with people you have fallen out with for one reason or another let them know that you are willing to meet them halfway – and mean it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The winds of fate will blow you in some interesting directions between now and the end of the year, so hold on to your hat and enjoy the journey. The most important thing is that you do not try to control events. Let them just happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may feel a bit half-hearted about what is expected of you over the next 24 hours but if you are smart you will do it anyway because you need all the good karma you can get. The more you help others the more the universe helps you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What looks like a brilliant idea today may look like the worst possible idea tomorrow, so hold off for a while and let time do its thing. If colleagues say you must act now you can be sure it’s because they stand to profit in some way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your mind is a powerful tool and the things you imagine today will be the things that come about tomorrow, so be careful where you direct your thoughts. You’re allowed to daydream, of course, but make sure your fancies are always of a positive nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be finding a work-related task a bit of a struggle but don’t give up on it. By the end of the week it will start to come easy to you, so stick with it. If you throw in the towel now you will regret it later on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com