Your daily horoscope: December 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You probably won’t get as much support from friends and family members as you would like over the coming 12 months but maybe that’s no bad thing. You need to learn to trust your own ideas and insights. You don’t need anyone to hold your hand.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to let a minor difference of opinion escalate into a war of words today. It would be a shame to allow what has so far been a great holiday period take a turn for the worse. Do what you can to keep the atmosphere lighthearted.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make life difficult for someone today chances are they will make life difficult for you later on and, on balance, you will come off worse. You won’t get anywhere by being overly aggressive. Try to help people rather than hinder them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be convinced that you know best but that does not mean other people are going to follow your lead. Nor is there any reason why they should. Maybe later on you can say “I told you so” but for now, let them do as they please.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if people you can usually rely on to support you seem a bit indifferent to what is going on in your life. Most likely they have their own issues that need to be dealt with first. On this occasion why don’t you assist them?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Just because the sun is moving through one of the more cautious areas of your chart does not mean you cannot take risks or have fun. On the contrary, today’s cosmic influences make it easy for you to test your limits and put on a show.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to get emotional about things you cannot influence or change but you have allowed yourself to get irritated with a group of people whose attitudes you don’t much like. Ignore them. Pretend they don’t exist. It’s the only way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find plenty to laugh about over the next 24 hours and the really good news is you will be laughing with other people rather than at them. The absurdity of the world and its worries is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you must take risks with money today make sure you have some kind of get-out clause. According to the planets, it’s not a good time to gamble, at least not with your own cash. Keep your money in your pocket – you don’t have to make a profit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may get a bit irritated with someone who does not seem to share your energy and enthusiasm but don’t let it show. In fact, ask yourself this: Is it them who is being slow and dragging their feet or is it you who is being impulsive?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Go where your passions take you today and enjoy them to the full without feeling guilty. The sun in your sign makes you want to dance and sing, and why on earth should you deny yourself? It’s the time of year to have fun after all!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do your own thing in your own way over the next 24 hours and, if certain people make it plain they don’t much like it, then do it some more! If you allow them to restrain you in any way you are sure to regret it later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful when dealing with people above you in the pecking order, like employers and senior colleagues. If they think your attitude is too flippant they may hold it against you further down the line. Pretend to be serious, even if you don’t feel it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com