Your daily horoscope: December 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday is a cast iron guarantee that the cosmic powers that be want good things for you, but they will only arrive if you allow yourself to open up and trust in the benevolence of the universe. Yes, you CAN have it all Capricorn!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be frustrating that not everyone acts as fast as you but there is not much you can do about it. Be a mover and shaker on the work front today but don’t expect colleagues to keep up with you, or even understand what you are doing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Nothing in life is certain but that need not be a negative thing. Disruptive cosmic activity will throw up all sorts of unexpected events today and over the weekend but if you stay calm and enjoy the challenge you will in fact have a memorable time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets you are taking life too seriously and need to be a bit less exacting in your standards, both for yourself and for other people. In the greater scheme of things your daily worries are of no real consequence, so approach life with a smile.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to make a tough decision involving a close personal relationship over the next few days and you must be in the right frame of mind when you make it. Openness and optimism are essential. Life is good and will get even better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are the kind of person who makes things happen and have no intention of listening to those who say you should slow down a bit and be more cautious in your decision making. As far as Leo is concerned it is all or nothing. All it is then!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are a number of challenges in your life at the moment but you are not in the least bit daunted. In fact, today’s sun-Jupiter link will make you believe that nothing and no one can beat you – and your huge self-belief will make it a fact.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if some people are creating problems for the fun of it but there is no reason why that should affect you in any way. Ignore what they are doing and focus on your own aims and ambitions. Get ready to make those new year resolutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to do what friends and family expect of you and it’s about time you let them know that. Jupiter’s influence promises that your future is exceedingly bright, so trust your instincts and smash through the limits that others have imposed on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler and planet of good fortune, joins forces with the sun today, which suggests that 2019 is going to end on a high note. You always give the best of yourself and now the universe is going to give you the best in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are you getting the awards and applause you think you deserve? If not, it can only be a matter of time before your name is up in lights. Yesterday’s eclipse in your sign and today’s sun-Jupiter link means you can expect something special – because you are special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have listened to so many different opinions and so many dissenting voices that your head is in a whirl. Find a quiet place where you can shut off all the outside chatter and be on your own and get to know your own inner voice. It has the answers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing as the old year comes to a close is that you think for yourself and act from the heart. Others may tell you that you must believe in this or that but you should believe in nothing that you have not experienced for yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com