HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be dealing with some powerful emotions this year, both your own and other people’s, and it is of the utmost importance that you stay calm and act as if you are not in the least bit concerned. Only by thinking clearly will you make the right decisions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get angry with someone who fails at the task you have set them. Not everyone can be as committed to the pursuit of excellence as you are, so make allowances and don’t expect as much of them as you expect of yourself. They’ll do better next time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Get out into the world and enjoy yourself today. Others may say you should be focusing on a serious situation but as far as you are concerned it can wait. This is a time for having fun with people who share your positive outlook on life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to make sure that at least some of what you have given other people of late comes back to you before the end of the year. It’s unlikely that it will all be returned but if you don’t make a fuss you may get nothing at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon warns you may be inclined to start something new without having planned how you are going to get from where you are now to where you most want to be. Desire alone will not be enough – you must think ahead if you want to succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you limit yourself to those two or three tasks that are of most importance to you. The more projects you have on the go the less likely it is you will get the kind of return on your investment that you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends and loved ones will be extremely demanding over the next 24 hours, so you must be clear in your mind what limits you will have to impose so they don’t exhaust both your money and your energy. Above all, don’t be afraid to say “no”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because today’s full moon cuts across the career and domestic angles of your chart you may have to make a tough decision about how best to divide your time between your work and your family. If in doubt, spend more time with the people you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more others criticize your efforts the more certain you can be that you are doing the right thing and must keep doing it into the future. They are only being negative because they fear your efforts could make them look bad – and they’re right, they will!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars today is that no matter how many things seem to be going wrong for you now you must not let your fears get the better of you. Later on you will look back and realize there was actually precious little to worry about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The full moon in your opposite sign means you need to take the concerns of loved ones more seriously than you have done in recent weeks. It could be the case that they can see and sense things that you as yet cannot, so listen to what they say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Follow your instincts today, even if it puts you on a collision course with employers and colleagues. You may be the sort of person who prefers to rely more on logic than feelings but this is one of those occasions when your feelings could be right!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s full moon suggests you could be having second thoughts about an artistic activity you once had high hopes for. If you give up on it now though you are sure to regret it later on, so keep at it and keep believing a breakthrough will come.

